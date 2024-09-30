Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24th August, 2024 Proceeding and Outcome of Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report of the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)