Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Summary

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited was incorporated on April 2, 2009. Currently, Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology Infrastructure and Air Pollution Control System. It is a leading manufacturer of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems in India. Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes. This process is carried out during combustion in fossil fuel power plants such as coal and oil red combustion units. When coal or oil is burned to produce energy, about 95% or more of the sulfur is generally converted to sulfur dioxide (SO2) under standard temperature conditions. FGD can be characterized into wet & spray dry scrubbing, wet sulfuric acid process, SNOX flue gas desulfurization and dry sorbent injection system based on methods of desulfurization. Most FGD systems employ two stages: one for fly ash removal and the other for SO2 removal. In wet scrubbing systems, the flue gas normally passes first through a fly ash removal device, either an electrostatic precipitator or baghouse, and then into the SO2-absorber. However, in dry injection or spray drying operations, the SO2 is first reacted with the lime, and then the flue gas passes through a particulate control device. Another important design consideration associated with wet FGD systems is that the flue gas exiting the absorber is saturated with water and still contains some SO2. These gases are highly corrosive to downstream equipment such as fans, ducts, and stacks. Application segments of flue gas desulfurization market include new FGD systems and reagents & replacements.Some of the major companies in global flue gas desulfurization market include Alstom S.A., Babcock & Wilcox, Siemens Energy, Thermax, Ducon Technologies Inc., Hamon Research-Cottrell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Marsulex Environmental Technologies. Other companies include China Boqi, Chiyoda Corporation, Hitachi Power Systems America Ltd., Marsulex Environmental Technologies and Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd.Globally, Ducon has supplied wet FGD systems on over 20,000 MW of combined power plant capacity. Ducon FGD systems can achieve over 99% sulfur dioxide removal e?ciency. Ducon Flue Gas Desulfurization systems can also recover up to 90% of oxidized mercury in the flue gas. It can select a packed tower, a spray tower or a Ventri-Rod Absorber ( VRA) (a proprietary Environeering unit) for the wet FGD application. For Dry Flue Gas Desulfurization systems, Ducon uses its proprietary two-fluid nozzle DRX-25 to atomize feed slurry in the spray reactor. It can also provide a Circulating Reactor Dry FGD System suitable for applications of upto 3% sulfur coal and by utilizing dry lime, it can provide upto 97% SO2 removal e?ciency. Ducon works with reputable vendors to provide Gas-to-Gas heat exchangers, fans, controls, and reagent handling & feeding systems. Ducon with its technology specializes in the design, supply, installation of complete turnkey facilities for Bulk Material Handlingand Pneumatic Conveying Systems. It supplies systems to unload, store, reclaim, weigh and sometimes process materials of all kinds of Power, Cement, Steel, Alumina, Chemical and Petrochemical industries.The company o?ers pressure pneumatic conveying system for conveying of various powdery material like Cement, Clinker dust, Sand, Coal, Alumina, Bentonite, Fly ash etc. DU-PUMP systems can operate at higher air to solid rations and it has many advantages like positive pressure system, low velocity, less erosion of pipes and bends. DU-SLIDE Conveyors are used to convey the material from one point to another via air. It is ideal for materials such as Fly Ash, Cement, Hydrated Lime, Alumina, Barites and Flour etc. The aeration of the material causes it to act like a uid and gently slide along the gradual slope of the slide.The company provides material extraction systems for at button and conical bottom silos for using reverse udized cones and opentop-slide conveyors. The centre cone is udized constantly whereas the radial side conveyors on silo bottom are operated sequentially for systematic extraction of material from silo. Today, as an EPC company, Ducon has executed multiple Dry Bulk Material Handling systems over the last one decade. The company is also credited with First ever Pipe Conveyor in Aluminium Industry at Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh and Aditya Aluminium, Lapanga, Orissa. Ltd.In 2010-11, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited (DSSL) with the Company, the Marketing and Distribution business of DSSL was transferred to the Company effective April 1, 2009. Following the said Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted an aggregate of 44,432,100 equity shares of Re 1 each credited as fully paid up, to the members of Dynacons Sysytems & Solutions Ltd. in the ratio of 3 equity shares in the Company of face value of Re. 1 each for every 10 equity shares of Rs. 2 each held by such member in Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited. i.e., 3:10.In 2011-12, the Company added Security & Surveillance as a service to its existing bouquet of services. It undertook some major projects with government organisations in this area. The Company had incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary at USA named Ducon Combustion th Equipment Inc. effective on December 4, 2017. In 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between Ducon Technologies (India) Private Limited & the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors was given effect from April 26. 2018. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company had allotted 2,62,52,017 equity shares on July 23, 2018.In 2018-19, the Company installed Indias first Sea water FGD system with 100% of flue gas, for 2 X 250 MW Dahanu Termal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd. Indias first ever Dual Alkali Scrubber for Sterlite Copper, Toothukudi, Tamil Nadu was provided by the Company and FGD system for Glass Furnace at Saint Gobain Glass, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu was installed. Ducon credited with providing Indias first Wet limestone FGD system on coal fired power plant with production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station, Karnataka. Resulting this, the Unit became a benchmark installation for installing FGD systems in India.