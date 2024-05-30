To,

The Members of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and L oss, statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements , including a summary of signicant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements , give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required, and give a true and fair view, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specied under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements as per the ICAIs Code of Ethics and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and we have fullled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

i) The Company has made investments in equity shares of a private limited company aggregating to Rs. 500.00 lakhs as on March 31, 2024 reported under Investments in Non-Current Assets. The investments are to be measured at fair value in the statement of financial position as per requirements of Indian Accounting Standard 109. However, management is of the opinion, keeping in view their long term business synergy and potential, it has been decided to value such investments at cost for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modied in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signicanc e in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1) Evaluation of uncertain tax liabilities (Contingent Liabilities). Refer Note No.22.1 forming part of financial statements . Considering its probable impact on profit / loss, we have considered this as Key Audit Matter. We have performed following substantive audit procedures:- (a) Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands up to the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. (b) We performed our internal procedures to analyse the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. (c) We also legal precedence, referred to various case laws and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax litigations. (d) Additionally, we considered the impact of latest information in respect of uncertain tax positions as on March 31, 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Information other than the Standalone Financials Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report is expected to be made available to after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements , our responsibility is to read the other information identied above when becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make disclosures and take specic actions as applicable laws and regulations, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted India, including the Accounting Standards specied under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial stat ements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they reasonably be expected to inuenc e the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements .

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements , whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signicant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements , including the disclosures, and whether thefinancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit andsignicant audit findings , including any signicant deciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signicanc e in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief werenecessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from ourexamination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and L oss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealtwith by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specied under Section133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualied as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operatingeffectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in"Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Auditand Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements ReferNote 22.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materialforeseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Profitection Fund bythe Company.

iv. (1) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies),including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneciaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries : and

(2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneciaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries; and

(3) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vi. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of theCompanies Act, 2013.

For Hitesh Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:- 103716W Hitesh Shah, Partner Membership No: 040999 Mumbai May 30, 2024 UDIN : 24040999BKEAEV3251

"Annexure A" forming part of Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i) (a) 1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

2. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the x ed assets have been physically veried by the management at the end of the year and the discrepancies noticed on such verication have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) There are no immovable properties held in the name of the Company, therefore this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is not having any inventory at any time during the year; Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the company. The quarterly returns / statements led by the company with such banks differ mainly because the overseas debtors which are not eligible for calculating drawing power are not included in the book debts statement submitted to the bank. The details of the same are as under:- ( in lakhs)

Quarter ending Value as per books of accounts Value as per quarterly return/ statement led with lenders Di erence Reasons for differences June 30, 2023 24,903.32 14,949.86 9,953.46 The Overseas Debtors (out and out sales debtors) are not included in the quarterly books debts statement submitted to the bank as the outstanding balance of overseas debtors are not eligible for Drawing Power as per the terms of sanction with the banks. September 30, 2023 25,303.34 14,199.23 11,104.11 December 31, 2023 25,928.40 14,076.46 11,851.94 March 31, 2024 25,183.06 15,296.60 9,886.46

iii) During the current financial y ear, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms , Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties; hence the Clause 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit and hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the Company; hence the Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are undisputed statutory dues as on March 31, 2024 which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as per the online Income tax portal of the

Company, the details of which are as follows:

Nature of Statutory Dues Assessment Year Amount In Rs Income Tax 2017-2018 10.22 Lakhs (excluding interest and penalty thereon) Income Tax 2018-2019 113.01 Lakhs (excluding interest and penalty thereon) Income Tax 2019-2020 114.69 Lakhs (excluding interest and penalty thereon) Income Tax 2020-2021 35.40 Lakhs (excluding interest and penalty thereon)

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute except as stated below :- ( in lakhs)

Particulars Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount Income Tax F.Y. 2013-14 Assessing Officer 0.42 Income Tax F.Y. 2020-21 Assessing Officer 4.13 VAT F.Y. 2013-14 JCT Appeals 23.18 GST F.Y. 2017-18 Allahabad GST Appeals 9.98

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest which are repayable on demand.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained byway of term loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis havebeen used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

Further the company does not have any associate or joint venture.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Further the company does not have any associate or joint venture.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year, therefore the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not required to be complied by the Company.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as dened in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of other than ongoing projects to the Fund specied in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six month of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act, the details of which are as follows:-

Financial Year Amount unspent on CSR activities for "Ongoing Projects" Amount transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of Financial Year Amount transferred after the due date 2023-2024 4.71 Lakhs - -

xxi) There are no qualications or adverse remarks reported by the auditor of the Subsidiary Company, therefore the clause (xxi) of the

Order is not applicable.

For Hitesh Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:- 103716W Hitesh Shah, Partner Membership No: 040999 Mumbai May 30, 2024 UDIN : 24040999BKEAEV3251

"Annexure B" forming part of Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited ("the Company") as of

March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on theCompanys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial c ontrol over financial r eporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reec t the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial c ontrols system over financial r eporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.