C & C Constructions Ltd Share Price Live

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022|03:15:51 PM

  • Open2.25
  • Day's High2.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.25
  • Day's Low2.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-892.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
C & C Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

2.25

Prev. Close

2.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.98

Day's High

2.35

Day's Low

2.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-892.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

C & C Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

C & C Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

C & C Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:21 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.35%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.16%

Non-Institutions: 66.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

C & C Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

63.45

63.45

63.45

25.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,111.47

-2,108.74

-2,075.44

159.51

Net Worth

-2,048.02

-2,045.29

-2,011.99

184.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Revenue

943.28

948.62

767.33

1,013.43

yoy growth (%)

-0.56

23.62

-24.28

-20.98

Raw materials

-208.53

-377.35

-240.86

-456.71

As % of sales

22.1

39.77

31.39

45.06

Employee costs

-62.07

-85.99

-73.36

-98.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Profit before tax

-34.31

48.56

-22.89

-166.88

Depreciation

-32.18

-42.05

-40.42

-56

Tax paid

-0.18

-11.61

3.6

-6.87

Working capital

-178.31

251.44

-38.56

-198.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.56

23.62

-24.28

-20.98

Op profit growth

-26.07

60.29

454.73

-83.48

EBIT growth

-40.37

97.93

-2,483.37

-103.45

Net profit growth

14.59

-287.76

-89.84

146.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Gross Sales

1,078.24

1,225.79

830.76

1,055.65

1,309.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,078.24

1,225.79

830.76

1,055.65

1,309.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

10.81

10.22

11.38

Other Income

84.21

29.6

93.91

39.03

18.56

C & C Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,606.4

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.5

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.74

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.45

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.65

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT C & C Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Gurjeet Singh Johar

Managing Director

Charanbir Singh Sethi

Whole-time Director

Rajbir Singh.

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Gupta.

Whole-time Director

Amrit Pal Singh Chadha

Additional Director

Gurpreet Kaur

Chairperson

Avneet Luthra

WTD & Additional Director

Chandan Singh

Registered Office

74 Hemkunt Colony,

New Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-0124-4536666

Website: http://www.candcinfrastructure.com

Email: candc@candcinfrastructure.com; dnathani@candcinfra

Registrar Office

4E/8 1st Floor,

Jhandewalan Ext,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-23522373

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

C&C Constructions Private ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1996. Subsequently, The Company became a public limited company with effect from August 28, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to C...
Reports by C & C Constructions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the C & C Constructions Ltd share price today?

The C & C Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of C & C Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C & C Constructions Ltd is ₹5.98 Cr. as of 27 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of C & C Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of C & C Constructions Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 27 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of C & C Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C & C Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C & C Constructions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of C & C Constructions Ltd?

C & C Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -48.49%, 3 Years at -3.31%, 1 Year at -28.79%, 6 Month at -59.48%, 3 Month at -31.88% and 1 Month at -29.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of C & C Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of C & C Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

