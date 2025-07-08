Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹2.25
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.98
Day's High₹2.35
Day's Low₹2.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-892.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
63.45
63.45
63.45
25.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,111.47
-2,108.74
-2,075.44
159.51
Net Worth
-2,048.02
-2,045.29
-2,011.99
184.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Revenue
943.28
948.62
767.33
1,013.43
yoy growth (%)
-0.56
23.62
-24.28
-20.98
Raw materials
-208.53
-377.35
-240.86
-456.71
As % of sales
22.1
39.77
31.39
45.06
Employee costs
-62.07
-85.99
-73.36
-98.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Profit before tax
-34.31
48.56
-22.89
-166.88
Depreciation
-32.18
-42.05
-40.42
-56
Tax paid
-0.18
-11.61
3.6
-6.87
Working capital
-178.31
251.44
-38.56
-198.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.56
23.62
-24.28
-20.98
Op profit growth
-26.07
60.29
454.73
-83.48
EBIT growth
-40.37
97.93
-2,483.37
-103.45
Net profit growth
14.59
-287.76
-89.84
146.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
1,078.24
1,225.79
830.76
1,055.65
1,309.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,078.24
1,225.79
830.76
1,055.65
1,309.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
10.81
10.22
11.38
Other Income
84.21
29.6
93.91
39.03
18.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Gurjeet Singh Johar
Managing Director
Charanbir Singh Sethi
Whole-time Director
Rajbir Singh.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Gupta.
Whole-time Director
Amrit Pal Singh Chadha
Additional Director
Gurpreet Kaur
Chairperson
Avneet Luthra
WTD & Additional Director
Chandan Singh
74 Hemkunt Colony,
New Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-0124-4536666
Website: http://www.candcinfrastructure.com
Email: candc@candcinfrastructure.com; dnathani@candcinfra
4E/8 1st Floor,
Jhandewalan Ext,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-23522373
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
C&C Constructions Private ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1996. Subsequently, The Company became a public limited company with effect from August 28, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to C...
Read More
