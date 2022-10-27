iifl-logo
iifl-logo

C & C Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022|03:15:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR C & C Constructions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

63.45

63.45

63.45

25.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,111.47

-2,108.74

-2,075.44

159.51

Net Worth

-2,048.02

-2,045.29

-2,011.99

184.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1,913.33

1,913.33

1,913.33

1,142.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

22.95

Total Liabilities

-134.69

-131.96

-98.66

1,350.33

Fixed Assets

36.06

36.64

37.48

176.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.04

19.04

19.04

225.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

4.21

Networking Capital

-194.12

-195.06

-177.77

912.48

Inventories

0.29

0.29

0.29

184.56

Inventory Days

71.41

Sundry Debtors

120.69

120.91

116.47

344.5

Debtor Days

133.3

Other Current Assets

213.55

210.23

208.96

1,564.45

Sundry Creditors

-304.81

-303.33

-298.05

-282.74

Creditor Days

109.4

Other Current Liabilities

-223.84

-223.16

-205.44

-898.29

Cash

4.32

7.42

22.59

31.9

Total Assets

-134.7

-131.96

-98.66

1,350.34

C & C Constrn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR C & C Constructions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.