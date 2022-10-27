C & C Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
63.45
63.45
63.45
25.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,111.47
-2,108.74
-2,075.44
159.51
Net Worth
-2,048.02
-2,045.29
-2,011.99
184.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1,913.33
1,913.33
1,913.33
1,142.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
22.95
Total Liabilities
-134.69
-131.96
-98.66
1,350.33
Fixed Assets
36.06
36.64
37.48
176.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.04
19.04
19.04
225.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.21
Networking Capital
-194.12
-195.06
-177.77
912.48
Inventories
0.29
0.29
0.29
184.56
Inventory Days
71.41
Sundry Debtors
120.69
120.91
116.47
344.5
Debtor Days
133.3
Other Current Assets
213.55
210.23
208.96
1,564.45
Sundry Creditors
-304.81
-303.33
-298.05
-282.74
Creditor Days
109.4
Other Current Liabilities
-223.84
-223.16
-205.44
-898.29
Cash
4.32
7.42
22.59
31.9
Total Assets
-134.7
-131.96
-98.66
1,350.34
