C & C Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022|03:15:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Profit before tax

-34.31

48.56

-22.89

-166.88

Depreciation

-32.18

-42.05

-40.42

-56

Tax paid

-0.18

-11.61

3.6

-6.87

Working capital

-178.31

251.44

-38.56

-198.87

Other operating items

Operating

-245

246.32

-98.27

-428.63

Capital expenditure

-20.13

-303.72

-3.77

-4.77

Free cash flow

-265.13

-57.39

-102.05

-433.41

Equity raised

235.89

163.11

201.45

581.35

Investing

4.94

0

0

-20.62

Financing

2,136.59

145.92

-159.37

33.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,112.29

251.63

-59.96

160.47

