C & C Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Profit before tax
-34.31
48.56
-22.89
-166.88
Depreciation
-32.18
-42.05
-40.42
-56
Tax paid
-0.18
-11.61
3.6
-6.87
Working capital
-178.31
251.44
-38.56
-198.87
Other operating items
Operating
-245
246.32
-98.27
-428.63
Capital expenditure
-20.13
-303.72
-3.77
-4.77
Free cash flow
-265.13
-57.39
-102.05
-433.41
Equity raised
235.89
163.11
201.45
581.35
Investing
4.94
0
0
-20.62
Financing
2,136.59
145.92
-159.37
33.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,112.29
251.63
-59.96
160.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.