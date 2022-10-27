Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
