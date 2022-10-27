iifl-logo
C & C Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Revenue

943.28

948.62

767.33

1,013.43

yoy growth (%)

-0.56

23.62

-24.28

-20.98

Raw materials

-208.53

-377.35

-240.86

-456.71

As % of sales

22.1

39.77

31.39

45.06

Employee costs

-62.07

-85.99

-73.36

-98.82

As % of sales

6.58

9.06

9.56

9.75

Other costs

-531.75

-294.64

-334.18

-436.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.37

31.06

43.55

43.06

Operating profit

140.92

190.62

118.92

21.43

OPM

14.93

20.09

15.49

2.11

Depreciation

-32.18

-42.05

-40.42

-56

Interest expense

-149.97

-145.4

-120.89

-162.77

Other income

6.91

45.39

19.5

30.45

Profit before tax

-34.31

48.56

-22.89

-166.88

Taxes

-0.18

-11.61

3.6

-6.87

Tax rate

0.54

-23.92

-15.74

4.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-34.5

36.94

-19.28

-173.75

Exceptional items

76

-0.72

0

-16.18

Net profit

41.5

36.21

-19.28

-189.94

yoy growth (%)

14.59

-287.76

-89.84

146.49

NPM

4.39

3.81

-2.51

-18.74

