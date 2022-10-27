Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Revenue
943.28
948.62
767.33
1,013.43
yoy growth (%)
-0.56
23.62
-24.28
-20.98
Raw materials
-208.53
-377.35
-240.86
-456.71
As % of sales
22.1
39.77
31.39
45.06
Employee costs
-62.07
-85.99
-73.36
-98.82
As % of sales
6.58
9.06
9.56
9.75
Other costs
-531.75
-294.64
-334.18
-436.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.37
31.06
43.55
43.06
Operating profit
140.92
190.62
118.92
21.43
OPM
14.93
20.09
15.49
2.11
Depreciation
-32.18
-42.05
-40.42
-56
Interest expense
-149.97
-145.4
-120.89
-162.77
Other income
6.91
45.39
19.5
30.45
Profit before tax
-34.31
48.56
-22.89
-166.88
Taxes
-0.18
-11.61
3.6
-6.87
Tax rate
0.54
-23.92
-15.74
4.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-34.5
36.94
-19.28
-173.75
Exceptional items
76
-0.72
0
-16.18
Net profit
41.5
36.21
-19.28
-189.94
yoy growth (%)
14.59
-287.76
-89.84
146.49
NPM
4.39
3.81
-2.51
-18.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.