iifl-logo
iifl-logo

C & C Constructions Ltd Key Ratios

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022|03:15:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR C & C Constructions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.03

45.65

-21.04

-19.3

Op profit growth

-35.89

146.77

88.45

-51.15

EBIT growth

-29.56

60.98

314.98

-68.96

Net profit growth

-48.25

-156.17

-85.6

86.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.63

32.43

19.14

8.02

EBIT margin

18.15

22.67

20.51

3.9

Net profit margin

0.68

1.15

-3

-16.48

RoCE

8.1

11.42

6.9

1.55

RoNW

-10.82

31.77

-11.4

-28.76

RoA

0.07

0.14

-0.25

-1.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.89

5.58

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-23.55

-53.62

-42.3

-101.62

Book value per share

-5.19

-8.14

16.92

26.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.26

6.28

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.99

-0.65

-0.24

-0.14

P/B

-9.03

-4.3

0.6

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

9.23

5.86

8.94

19.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.8

-43.3

-12.41

4.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.7

60.91

71.21

75.62

Inventory days

67.03

88.27

161.41

133.03

Creditor days

-107.71

-107.45

-167.27

-127.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.74

-1.1

-0.85

-0.21

Net debt / equity

-174.58

-116.92

52.33

36.02

Net debt / op. profit

9.06

6.09

13.99

28.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-21.9

-31.4

-30.23

-45.18

Employee costs

-7.94

-8.67

-10.24

-11.86

Other costs

-46.51

-27.48

-40.37

-34.93

C & C Constrn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR C & C Constructions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.