Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.03
45.65
-21.04
-19.3
Op profit growth
-35.89
146.77
88.45
-51.15
EBIT growth
-29.56
60.98
314.98
-68.96
Net profit growth
-48.25
-156.17
-85.6
86.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.63
32.43
19.14
8.02
EBIT margin
18.15
22.67
20.51
3.9
Net profit margin
0.68
1.15
-3
-16.48
RoCE
8.1
11.42
6.9
1.55
RoNW
-10.82
31.77
-11.4
-28.76
RoA
0.07
0.14
-0.25
-1.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.89
5.58
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-23.55
-53.62
-42.3
-101.62
Book value per share
-5.19
-8.14
16.92
26.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.26
6.28
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.99
-0.65
-0.24
-0.14
P/B
-9.03
-4.3
0.6
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
9.23
5.86
8.94
19.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.8
-43.3
-12.41
4.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.7
60.91
71.21
75.62
Inventory days
67.03
88.27
161.41
133.03
Creditor days
-107.71
-107.45
-167.27
-127.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.74
-1.1
-0.85
-0.21
Net debt / equity
-174.58
-116.92
52.33
36.02
Net debt / op. profit
9.06
6.09
13.99
28.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.9
-31.4
-30.23
-45.18
Employee costs
-7.94
-8.67
-10.24
-11.86
Other costs
-46.51
-27.48
-40.37
-34.93
