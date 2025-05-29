iifl-logo
C & C Constructions Ltd Board Meeting

2.35
(4.44%)
Oct 27, 2022|03:15:51 PM

C & C Constrn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202522 May 2025
C & C Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday May 29 2025 Audited Financials results for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202525 Mar 2025
C & C Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 29 2025 (Saturday) inter-alia to consider discuss and take decisions on matters that could involve material non-public information. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202522 Mar 2025
C & C Constructions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Change in KMPs and other related matters Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.03.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
C & C CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 14, 2025, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Appointment of Ms. Gurpreet Kaur (DIN: 09356854) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)

