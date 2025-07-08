iifl-logo
C & C Constructions Ltd Company Summary

C & C Constructions Ltd Summary

C&C Constructions Private ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1996. Subsequently, The Company became a public limited company with effect from August 28, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to C&C Constructions Limited.The company has provides engineering, procurement and construction services for infrastructure projects in India and Afghanistan. The project expertise is primarily in transportation engineering projects including roads, bridges flyovers and airport runways.The company expertise in EPC contracts, and have also recently forayed into urban infrastructure projects. The company has executed infrastructure projects in the past independently and in joint ventures. Currently, The company all projects were executed with joint venture partner, BSCPL Hyderabad. The company has been working with BSCPL for the past five years.February 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 42,69,451 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.291/- per share.

