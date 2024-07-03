Summary

Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of Indias leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, Bridges, Flyovers, Irrigation Projects (Dams, Canals, Tunnels) Industrial Projects, Townships, Railway Projects etc. Madhucon has a rich and varied track record as a premier Construction Company. To facilitate concentrated working and fast expansion, Madhucon has set up 7 Operating Divisions, such as BOT Projects, Highways & Airports, Irrigation, Hydel Power, Property Development, Water Resources and Overseas Projects. The Company had received Outstanding Performance & Super Quality Construction Award from Konkan Railways in the year 1994 for its outstanding performance. MPLs status was switched from private limited to public limited in the 1995 and consequently, the name was changed to the present one as Madhucon Projects Limited from. During 1996-97, the company had submitted several prestigious infrastructural projects for construction of National Highways, in collaboration with M/s Binapuri Holdings, BHD, Koula Lumpur, Malaysia. During the year 1997, the company had executed three flyovers in Hyderabad. The company got a contract from National Highways Authority of India and Ministry

