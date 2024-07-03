iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Share Price

10.26
(1.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:45 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.32
  • Day's High10.65
  • 52 Wk High19.65
  • Prev. Close10.15
  • Day's Low9.95
  • 52 Wk Low 6.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value70.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Madhucon Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Madhucon Projects Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Madhucon Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhucon Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.07%

Non-Promoter- 40.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Madhucon Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.4

7.4

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

517.01

526.8

521.91

555.89

Net Worth

524.41

534.2

529.31

563.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

646.55

546.82

663.93

693.07

yoy growth (%)

18.23

-17.63

-4.2

-3.44

Raw materials

-634.42

-510.44

-470.63

-465.06

As % of sales

98.12

93.34

70.88

67.1

Employee costs

-17.28

-21.96

-44.57

-45.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.56

-24.87

10.8

31.64

Depreciation

-5.95

-8.36

-17.44

-25.13

Tax paid

14.09

36.56

2.3

-13.94

Working capital

15.26

-534.98

98.76

404.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.23

-17.63

-4.2

-3.44

Op profit growth

886.61

-111.03

-26.85

-8.08

EBIT growth

267.75

-111.01

-19.98

-4.65

Net profit growth

-83.08

-1,743.88

-25.91

-20.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,163.75

1,162.3

948.15

909.16

734.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,163.75

1,162.3

948.15

909.16

734.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

301.4

901.54

127.28

134.66

46.04

View Annually Results

Madhucon Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhucon Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N Seethaiah

Independent Director

P Madhava Rao

Independent Director

CH Lakshmi Kumari

Joint Managing Director

Mohammad Shafi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramadas Kasaraneni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Malla Reddy

Director & CFO

K. Venkateswarlu

Independent Director

Geeta Battula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhucon Projects Ltd

Summary

Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of Indias leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, Bridges, Flyovers, Irrigation Projects (Dams, Canals, Tunnels) Industrial Projects, Townships, Railway Projects etc. Madhucon has a rich and varied track record as a premier Construction Company. To facilitate concentrated working and fast expansion, Madhucon has set up 7 Operating Divisions, such as BOT Projects, Highways & Airports, Irrigation, Hydel Power, Property Development, Water Resources and Overseas Projects. The Company had received Outstanding Performance & Super Quality Construction Award from Konkan Railways in the year 1994 for its outstanding performance. MPLs status was switched from private limited to public limited in the 1995 and consequently, the name was changed to the present one as Madhucon Projects Limited from. During 1996-97, the company had submitted several prestigious infrastructural projects for construction of National Highways, in collaboration with M/s Binapuri Holdings, BHD, Koula Lumpur, Malaysia. During the year 1997, the company had executed three flyovers in Hyderabad. The company got a contract from National Highways Authority of India and Ministry
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Madhucon Projects Ltd share price today?

The Madhucon Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd is ₹75.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhucon Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhucon Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhucon Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhucon Projects Ltd is ₹6.6 and ₹19.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhucon Projects Ltd?

Madhucon Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.04%, 3 Years at -5.82%, 1 Year at 39.04%, 6 Month at -25.20%, 3 Month at -21.32% and 1 Month at -6.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhucon Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhucon Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.92 %

