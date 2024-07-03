SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹10.32
Prev. Close₹10.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.3
Day's High₹10.65
Day's Low₹9.95
52 Week's High₹19.65
52 Week's Low₹6.6
Book Value₹70.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.4
7.4
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
517.01
526.8
521.91
555.89
Net Worth
524.41
534.2
529.31
563.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
646.55
546.82
663.93
693.07
yoy growth (%)
18.23
-17.63
-4.2
-3.44
Raw materials
-634.42
-510.44
-470.63
-465.06
As % of sales
98.12
93.34
70.88
67.1
Employee costs
-17.28
-21.96
-44.57
-45.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.56
-24.87
10.8
31.64
Depreciation
-5.95
-8.36
-17.44
-25.13
Tax paid
14.09
36.56
2.3
-13.94
Working capital
15.26
-534.98
98.76
404.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.23
-17.63
-4.2
-3.44
Op profit growth
886.61
-111.03
-26.85
-8.08
EBIT growth
267.75
-111.01
-19.98
-4.65
Net profit growth
-83.08
-1,743.88
-25.91
-20.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,163.75
1,162.3
948.15
909.16
734.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,163.75
1,162.3
948.15
909.16
734.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
301.4
901.54
127.28
134.66
46.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N Seethaiah
Independent Director
P Madhava Rao
Independent Director
CH Lakshmi Kumari
Joint Managing Director
Mohammad Shafi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramadas Kasaraneni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Malla Reddy
Director & CFO
K. Venkateswarlu
Independent Director
Geeta Battula
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhucon Projects Ltd
Summary
Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of Indias leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, Bridges, Flyovers, Irrigation Projects (Dams, Canals, Tunnels) Industrial Projects, Townships, Railway Projects etc. Madhucon has a rich and varied track record as a premier Construction Company. To facilitate concentrated working and fast expansion, Madhucon has set up 7 Operating Divisions, such as BOT Projects, Highways & Airports, Irrigation, Hydel Power, Property Development, Water Resources and Overseas Projects. The Company had received Outstanding Performance & Super Quality Construction Award from Konkan Railways in the year 1994 for its outstanding performance. MPLs status was switched from private limited to public limited in the 1995 and consequently, the name was changed to the present one as Madhucon Projects Limited from. During 1996-97, the company had submitted several prestigious infrastructural projects for construction of National Highways, in collaboration with M/s Binapuri Holdings, BHD, Koula Lumpur, Malaysia. During the year 1997, the company had executed three flyovers in Hyderabad. The company got a contract from National Highways Authority of India and Ministry
The Madhucon Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd is ₹75.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhucon Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhucon Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhucon Projects Ltd is ₹6.6 and ₹19.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhucon Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.04%, 3 Years at -5.82%, 1 Year at 39.04%, 6 Month at -25.20%, 3 Month at -21.32% and 1 Month at -6.02%.
