Madhucon Projects Ltd Summary

Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of Indias leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, Bridges, Flyovers, Irrigation Projects (Dams, Canals, Tunnels) Industrial Projects, Townships, Railway Projects etc. Madhucon has a rich and varied track record as a premier Construction Company. To facilitate concentrated working and fast expansion, Madhucon has set up 7 Operating Divisions, such as BOT Projects, Highways & Airports, Irrigation, Hydel Power, Property Development, Water Resources and Overseas Projects. The Company had received Outstanding Performance & Super Quality Construction Award from Konkan Railways in the year 1994 for its outstanding performance. MPLs status was switched from private limited to public limited in the 1995 and consequently, the name was changed to the present one as Madhucon Projects Limited from. During 1996-97, the company had submitted several prestigious infrastructural projects for construction of National Highways, in collaboration with M/s Binapuri Holdings, BHD, Koula Lumpur, Malaysia. During the year 1997, the company had executed three flyovers in Hyderabad. The company got a contract from National Highways Authority of India and Ministry of Surface Transport, Government of India during the year of 1997-98 for strengthening of NH-5 from Vijaywada to Eluru. Hymavathi Hydel Dam project of the company in Karnataka was successfully completed in the year 1998 and in the year 1999, the NH-5 from Vijaywada to Eluru was completed. MPL awarded National Highway Project worth Rs.3, 200 million in Andhra Pradesh (AP) & Rajasthan in the year 2000. After a year in 2001, the company received NH Projects worth Rs.3, 100 million in AP and Tamil Nadu. During the year 2003, Short listed National Highway BOT Project worth Rs.2, 500 million. The Company bagged Fastest Growing Construction Company - 2nd Rank Award in 2003 from Construction World National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR). After a year, again MPL received the Fastest Growing Construction Company - 1st Rank Award in 2004 from the same NICMAR. In 2004, the company had completed NH Project between Tamabaram and Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu. MPL was honored with Innovation in Road Construction Award 2005 by Construction World- Ingersoll Rand. The company had floated Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) issue in the year 2006 pursuant to a deposit agreement. MPL had entered into the power sector in March of the year 2007 with 48% equity participation in Simhapuri energy private, a special purpose vehicle in partnership with Hyderabad based Malaxmi Group. In April of the year 2007, the company secured an irrigation project of GNSS main canal in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh worth of Rs 1,340 million. MPL had received Rs 812 million road improvement works in September of the year 2007 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Navnagar Development Authority of Pune. Madhucon Projects bagged an EPC contract of Rs 9.89 billion under international competitive bidding (ICB) in July of the year 2008 for setting up a thermal power plant of 2 x 135 MW coastal-based thermal power project at Tamminapatnam and Mommidi villages at Andhra Pradesh. Madhucon desires to participate in a big way in the Property Development sector as well. With the increasing impetus being given by the Government of India in its yearly budget for infrastructure development, Madhucon aspires to bag several prestigious projects. Madhucon is also studying the overseas markets and keenly watching the developments with a view to make an entry into the world markets at an appropriate time. Madhucon Agra - Jaipur Expressways Limited was put to commercial operation in 2009, Guna-Fathehgarh-Paron Project Road No.8, MPRDC was commissioned in 2009, completed Bharatpur-Mahwa NH-11 BOT Project and Karur - Dindigul NH-7 BOT Project in 2010, Thanjavur - Trichy Expressways Limited, Madurai - Tuticorin NH - 45 BOT Project, Spine Road 100 Kms - Pimpri Chinchwad Project, Pune completed in 2011, Gopalganj-Muzaffarpur, NH-28, Bihar, NHA completed in 2012, completed Jhanjapur- Dharbanga Section NH-57, Bihar in 2013 and Phase I (2x150 MW) of Simhapuri Energy Limited in 2014.The Company had executed and completed 11,200 lane Kms of road projects across India. Besides, work amounting Rs. 805.28 Crore was done till August, 2021 out of the total work amounting to Rs. 1,193.99 Crore.