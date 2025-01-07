iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.19
(0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

646.55

546.82

663.93

693.07

yoy growth (%)

18.23

-17.63

-4.2

-3.44

Raw materials

-634.42

-510.44

-470.63

-465.06

As % of sales

98.12

93.34

70.88

67.1

Employee costs

-17.28

-21.96

-44.57

-45.43

As % of sales

2.67

4.01

6.71

6.55

Other costs

-102.88

-25.36

-49.45

-46.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.91

4.63

7.44

6.76

Operating profit

-108.04

-10.95

99.26

135.71

OPM

-16.71

-2

14.95

19.58

Depreciation

-5.95

-8.36

-17.44

-25.13

Interest expense

-8.47

-13.43

-93.13

-98.25

Other income

71.9

7.87

22.11

19.32

Profit before tax

-50.56

-24.87

10.8

31.64

Taxes

14.09

36.56

2.3

-13.94

Tax rate

-27.87

-147

21.37

-44.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.46

11.69

13.11

17.7

Exceptional items

0

-227.27

0

0

Net profit

-36.46

-215.57

13.11

17.7

yoy growth (%)

-83.08

-1,743.88

-25.91

-20.86

NPM

-5.64

-39.42

1.97

2.55

