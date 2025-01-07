Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
646.55
546.82
663.93
693.07
yoy growth (%)
18.23
-17.63
-4.2
-3.44
Raw materials
-634.42
-510.44
-470.63
-465.06
As % of sales
98.12
93.34
70.88
67.1
Employee costs
-17.28
-21.96
-44.57
-45.43
As % of sales
2.67
4.01
6.71
6.55
Other costs
-102.88
-25.36
-49.45
-46.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.91
4.63
7.44
6.76
Operating profit
-108.04
-10.95
99.26
135.71
OPM
-16.71
-2
14.95
19.58
Depreciation
-5.95
-8.36
-17.44
-25.13
Interest expense
-8.47
-13.43
-93.13
-98.25
Other income
71.9
7.87
22.11
19.32
Profit before tax
-50.56
-24.87
10.8
31.64
Taxes
14.09
36.56
2.3
-13.94
Tax rate
-27.87
-147
21.37
-44.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.46
11.69
13.11
17.7
Exceptional items
0
-227.27
0
0
Net profit
-36.46
-215.57
13.11
17.7
yoy growth (%)
-83.08
-1,743.88
-25.91
-20.86
NPM
-5.64
-39.42
1.97
2.55
