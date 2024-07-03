iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhucon Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.88
(-5.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

742.81

716.9

605.85

463.46

436.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

742.81

716.9

605.85

463.46

436.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.74

174.44

44.6

78.93

29.44

Total Income

807.54

891.34

650.45

542.38

466.13

Total Expenditure

820.47

820.21

587.3

516.31

414.77

PBIDT

-12.93

71.12

63.15

26.07

51.36

Interest

14.74

21.89

50.83

28.24

96.38

PBDT

-27.67

49.23

12.32

-2.17

-45.02

Depreciation

30.27

137.34

105.86

96.1

199.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.09

0

0

-53.92

0

Deferred Tax

-4.05

-7.75

4.68

43.57

30.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-53.8

-80.36

-98.22

-87.91

-274.35

Minority Interest After NP

-3.92

-14.03

-17.5

-6.79

-13.72

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-49.87

-66.33

-80.71

-81.12

-260.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-49.87

-66.33

-80.71

-81.12

-260.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.76

-8.99

-10.94

-10.99

-35.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.74

9.92

10.42

5.62

11.76

PBDTM(%)

-3.72

6.86

2.03

-0.46

-10.3

PATM(%)

-7.24

-11.2

-16.21

-18.96

-62.82

Madhucon Project: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhucon Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.