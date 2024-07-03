Madhucon Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
742.81
716.9
605.85
463.46
436.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
742.81
716.9
605.85
463.46
436.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.74
174.44
44.6
78.93
29.44
Total Income
807.54
891.34
650.45
542.38
466.13
Total Expenditure
820.47
820.21
587.3
516.31
414.77
PBIDT
-12.93
71.12
63.15
26.07
51.36
Interest
14.74
21.89
50.83
28.24
96.38
PBDT
-27.67
49.23
12.32
-2.17
-45.02
Depreciation
30.27
137.34
105.86
96.1
199.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.09
0
0
-53.92
0
Deferred Tax
-4.05
-7.75
4.68
43.57
30.17
Reported Profit After Tax
-53.8
-80.36
-98.22
-87.91
-274.35
Minority Interest After NP
-3.92
-14.03
-17.5
-6.79
-13.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-49.87
-66.33
-80.71
-81.12
-260.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-49.87
-66.33
-80.71
-81.12
-260.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.76
-8.99
-10.94
-10.99
-35.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.74
9.92
10.42
5.62
11.76
PBDTM(%)
-3.72
6.86
2.03
-0.46
-10.3
PATM(%)
-7.24
-11.2
-16.21
-18.96
-62.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.