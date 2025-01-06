iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.17
(0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Madhucon Project FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.56

-24.87

10.8

31.64

Depreciation

-5.95

-8.36

-17.44

-25.13

Tax paid

14.09

36.56

2.3

-13.94

Working capital

15.26

-534.98

98.76

404.8

Other operating items

Operating

-27.16

-531.65

94.43

397.36

Capital expenditure

5.38

-11.13

-25.5

12.14

Free cash flow

-21.77

-542.79

68.93

409.5

Equity raised

1,184.7

1,596.19

1,551.65

1,517.24

Investing

-227.27

-56.15

0

47.51

Financing

-11.05

103.97

45.44

102.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0.73

0.73

Net in cash

924.61

1,101.21

1,666.77

2,077.69

