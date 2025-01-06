Madhucon Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.56
-24.87
10.8
31.64
Depreciation
-5.95
-8.36
-17.44
-25.13
Tax paid
14.09
36.56
2.3
-13.94
Working capital
15.26
-534.98
98.76
404.8
Other operating items
Operating
-27.16
-531.65
94.43
397.36
Capital expenditure
5.38
-11.13
-25.5
12.14
Free cash flow
-21.77
-542.79
68.93
409.5
Equity raised
1,184.7
1,596.19
1,551.65
1,517.24
Investing
-227.27
-56.15
0
47.51
Financing
-11.05
103.97
45.44
102.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0.73
0.73
Net in cash
924.61
1,101.21
1,666.77
2,077.69
