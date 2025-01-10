iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

9.59
(-3.71%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.4

7.4

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

517.01

526.8

521.91

555.89

Net Worth

524.41

534.2

529.31

563.29

Minority Interest

Debt

367.4

533.48

715.96

731.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

18.7

39.83

Total Liabilities

891.81

1,067.68

1,263.97

1,334.97

Fixed Assets

28.67

31.95

38.16

43.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,092.87

1,398.37

1,488.38

1,488.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

55.8

45.76

44.39

84.21

Networking Capital

-291.07

-413.15

-317.55

-291.01

Inventories

0.55

2.1

3.82

13.17

Inventory Days

7.43

Sundry Debtors

43.28

4.14

12.39

1.66

Debtor Days

0.93

Other Current Assets

701.14

666.68

891.47

1,019.46

Sundry Creditors

-367.24

-455.14

-588.23

-627.97

Creditor Days

354.51

Other Current Liabilities

-668.8

-630.93

-637

-697.33

Cash

5.54

4.74

10.58

10.11

Total Assets

891.81

1,067.67

1,263.96

1,334.97

