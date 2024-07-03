Madhucon Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
189.95
236.4
420.95
275.65
256.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
189.95
236.4
420.95
275.65
256.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
204.79
26.04
236.67
0.76
44.38
Total Income
394.74
262.44
657.61
276.4
300.99
Total Expenditure
392.03
254.69
642.31
272.94
309.04
PBIDT
2.71
7.75
15.31
3.47
-8.06
Interest
2.66
4.29
26.69
8.5
3.41
PBDT
0.05
3.45
-11.38
-5.03
-11.46
Depreciation
11.57
10.12
1.54
11.53
8.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
-0.09
0
Deferred Tax
-6.37
3.81
-5.98
-2.12
-0.98
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.16
-10.47
-6.95
-14.35
-19.21
Minority Interest After NP
-0.67
-0.9
-11.71
-1.85
-1.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.48
-9.58
4.76
-12.5
-17.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.48
-9.58
4.76
-12.5
-17.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.61
-1.3
0.64
-1.69
-2.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.42
3.27
3.63
1.25
-3.14
PBDTM(%)
0.02
1.45
-2.7
-1.82
-4.46
PATM(%)
-2.71
-4.42
-1.65
-5.2
-7.48
