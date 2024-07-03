iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

10.33
(1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

189.95

236.4

420.95

275.65

256.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

189.95

236.4

420.95

275.65

256.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

204.79

26.04

236.67

0.76

44.38

Total Income

394.74

262.44

657.61

276.4

300.99

Total Expenditure

392.03

254.69

642.31

272.94

309.04

PBIDT

2.71

7.75

15.31

3.47

-8.06

Interest

2.66

4.29

26.69

8.5

3.41

PBDT

0.05

3.45

-11.38

-5.03

-11.46

Depreciation

11.57

10.12

1.54

11.53

8.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

-0.09

0

Deferred Tax

-6.37

3.81

-5.98

-2.12

-0.98

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.16

-10.47

-6.95

-14.35

-19.21

Minority Interest After NP

-0.67

-0.9

-11.71

-1.85

-1.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.48

-9.58

4.76

-12.5

-17.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.48

-9.58

4.76

-12.5

-17.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.61

-1.3

0.64

-1.69

-2.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.42

3.27

3.63

1.25

-3.14

PBDTM(%)

0.02

1.45

-2.7

-1.82

-4.46

PATM(%)

-2.71

-4.42

-1.65

-5.2

-7.48

