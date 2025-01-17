iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhucon Projects Ltd Key Ratios

8.9
(0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhucon Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.84

-29.1

-34.31

-39.35

Op profit growth

-176.85

83.75

-93

-61.43

EBIT growth

-286.96

-112.19

-245.04

-85.36

Net profit growth

-78.1

23.09

19.46

-3,627.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.96

6.38

2.46

23.12

EBIT margin

-4.38

2.9

-16.9

7.65

Net profit margin

-25.67

-145.18

-83.61

-45.97

RoCE

-1.89

0.59

-3.1

1.9

RoNW

2.7

12.69

16.71

32.62

RoA

-2.77

-7.43

-3.84

-2.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-35.35

-150.62

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

-49.06

-154.13

-151.04

-134.7

Book value per share

-255.35

-329.42

-239.52

-111.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.14

-0.01

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.01

-0.12

-0.31

P/B

-0.02

0

-0.07

-0.38

EV/EBIDTA

47.39

47.04

96.03

17.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-0.08

-0.1

Tax payout

-4.93

12.28

-4.32

2.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.38

36.83

42.55

70.96

Inventory days

8.86

32.16

29.13

21.4

Creditor days

-214.29

-277.53

-206.39

-216.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.16

-0.14

0.2

-0.16

Net debt / equity

-2.21

-1.79

-3.92

-8.11

Net debt / op. profit

-115.72

92.97

271.97

18.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.69

-84.65

-65.09

-69.95

Employee costs

-3.07

-4.8

-4.35

-3

Other costs

-2.19

-4.15

-28.09

-3.91

