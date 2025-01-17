Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.84
-29.1
-34.31
-39.35
Op profit growth
-176.85
83.75
-93
-61.43
EBIT growth
-286.96
-112.19
-245.04
-85.36
Net profit growth
-78.1
23.09
19.46
-3,627.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.96
6.38
2.46
23.12
EBIT margin
-4.38
2.9
-16.9
7.65
Net profit margin
-25.67
-145.18
-83.61
-45.97
RoCE
-1.89
0.59
-3.1
1.9
RoNW
2.7
12.69
16.71
32.62
RoA
-2.77
-7.43
-3.84
-2.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-35.35
-150.62
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
-49.06
-154.13
-151.04
-134.7
Book value per share
-255.35
-329.42
-239.52
-111.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.14
-0.01
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.01
-0.12
-0.31
P/B
-0.02
0
-0.07
-0.38
EV/EBIDTA
47.39
47.04
96.03
17.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-0.08
-0.1
Tax payout
-4.93
12.28
-4.32
2.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.38
36.83
42.55
70.96
Inventory days
8.86
32.16
29.13
21.4
Creditor days
-214.29
-277.53
-206.39
-216.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.16
-0.14
0.2
-0.16
Net debt / equity
-2.21
-1.79
-3.92
-8.11
Net debt / op. profit
-115.72
92.97
271.97
18.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.69
-84.65
-65.09
-69.95
Employee costs
-3.07
-4.8
-4.35
-3
Other costs
-2.19
-4.15
-28.09
-3.91
