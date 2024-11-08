|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August, 2024. The Board has inter-alia approved the UFR for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Book Closure dates fixed from Saturday 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27thSeptember, 2024 for 34th AGM. Approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fixed the date of 34th AGM will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at Registered office, Khammam. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results in IND-AS format for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24. Approved audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
|MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 in pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approved un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec, 2023 with other items approved at the Board Meeting held on 10th Feb, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
