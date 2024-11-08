Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August, 2024. The Board has inter-alia approved the UFR for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Book Closure dates fixed from Saturday 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27thSeptember, 2024 for 34th AGM. Approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fixed the date of 34th AGM will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at Registered office, Khammam. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 2 May 2024

MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results in IND-AS format for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24. Approved audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024