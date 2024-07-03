iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd Share Price

580
(-0.88%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open591.1
  • Day's High596
  • 52 Wk High635
  • Prev. Close585.15
  • Day's Low578
  • 52 Wk Low 327.4
  • Turnover (lac)478.5
  • P/E100.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,438.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

591.1

Prev. Close

585.15

Turnover(Lac.)

478.5

Day's High

596

Day's Low

578

52 Week's High

635

52 Week's Low

327.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,438.46

P/E

100.71

EPS

5.81

Divi. Yield

0

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:29 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 5.81%

Institutions: 5.81%

Non-Institutions: 20.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

33.99

25.85

20.67

Net Worth

35.19

27.05

21.87

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

170.17

90.2

105.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

170.17

90.2

105.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.79

0.4

0.58

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ketanbhai Narsinhbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Rajendrakumar Narsinhbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Niravkumar Sureshbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Shilpaben Ketanbhai Patel

Independent Director

Palak J Shah

Independent Director

Sahil Bipin Gala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Palakben Mahesh Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd

Summary

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name M/s. Ganesh Electricals, through a Deed of Partnership dated April 02, 2016. Further, M/s Ganesh Electricals got converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Ganesh Electricals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. And again the name of the Company was changed from Ganesh Electricals Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited certified on October 11, 2023. As a result, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name changed from Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Limited vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Ahmedabad.The Company started as a partnership firm in year 2016 with focus on Electrical contracting services. Later, in 2017, it stepped into the renewable energy sector where it expanded operations as an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar home light, solar street light, solar power plants (On Grid and off Grid), Solar Highmast, Solar Pumping System etc. In 2017, the Company attained the status of Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and in 2018, it completed a substantial project involving 16,486 SPV
Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹580 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is ₹1438.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is 100.71 and 8.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is ₹327.4 and ₹635 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd?

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 53.01%, 3 Month at 50.16% and 1 Month at 32.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.42 %
Institutions - 5.81 %
Public - 20.76 %

