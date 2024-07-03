Summary

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name M/s. Ganesh Electricals, through a Deed of Partnership dated April 02, 2016. Further, M/s Ganesh Electricals got converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Ganesh Electricals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. And again the name of the Company was changed from Ganesh Electricals Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited certified on October 11, 2023. As a result, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name changed from Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Limited vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Ahmedabad.The Company started as a partnership firm in year 2016 with focus on Electrical contracting services. Later, in 2017, it stepped into the renewable energy sector where it expanded operations as an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar home light, solar street light, solar power plants (On Grid and off Grid), Solar Highmast, Solar Pumping System etc. In 2017, the Company attained the status of Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and in 2018, it completed a substantial project involving 16,486 SPV

Read More