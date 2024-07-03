Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹591.1
Prev. Close₹585.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹478.5
Day's High₹596
Day's Low₹578
52 Week's High₹635
52 Week's Low₹327.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,438.46
P/E100.71
EPS5.81
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
33.99
25.85
20.67
Net Worth
35.19
27.05
21.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
170.17
90.2
105.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.17
90.2
105.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.79
0.4
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ketanbhai Narsinhbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Rajendrakumar Narsinhbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Niravkumar Sureshbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Shilpaben Ketanbhai Patel
Independent Director
Palak J Shah
Independent Director
Sahil Bipin Gala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Palakben Mahesh Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd
Summary
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name M/s. Ganesh Electricals, through a Deed of Partnership dated April 02, 2016. Further, M/s Ganesh Electricals got converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Ganesh Electricals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. And again the name of the Company was changed from Ganesh Electricals Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited certified on October 11, 2023. As a result, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name changed from Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Limited vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Ahmedabad.The Company started as a partnership firm in year 2016 with focus on Electrical contracting services. Later, in 2017, it stepped into the renewable energy sector where it expanded operations as an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar home light, solar street light, solar power plants (On Grid and off Grid), Solar Highmast, Solar Pumping System etc. In 2017, the Company attained the status of Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and in 2018, it completed a substantial project involving 16,486 SPV
Read More
The Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹580 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is ₹1438.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is 100.71 and 8.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is ₹327.4 and ₹635 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 53.01%, 3 Month at 50.16% and 1 Month at 32.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.