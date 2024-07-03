Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd Summary

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name M/s. Ganesh Electricals, through a Deed of Partnership dated April 02, 2016. Further, M/s Ganesh Electricals got converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Ganesh Electricals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. And again the name of the Company was changed from Ganesh Electricals Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited certified on October 11, 2023. As a result, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name changed from Ganesh Green Bharat Private Limited to Ganesh Green Bharat Limited vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Ahmedabad.The Company started as a partnership firm in year 2016 with focus on Electrical contracting services. Later, in 2017, it stepped into the renewable energy sector where it expanded operations as an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar home light, solar street light, solar power plants (On Grid and off Grid), Solar Highmast, Solar Pumping System etc. In 2017, the Company attained the status of Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and in 2018, it completed a substantial project involving 16,486 SPV home lighting system in Rajasthan through Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL).Gradually in 2019, the Company started bidding for Water Supply Scheme Projects wherein it engaged in services like designing, engineering, construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Water Supply Scheme Projects which involves construction of piped water supply with installation of polyethylene water storage tank to provide drinking water through functional household tapconnections in villages with all allied works of the scheme and successful trial run. And thus, over the years, the Group has diversified its business as service provider into multiple verticals catering to Solar System & Allied Services, Electrical contracting services, Water Supply Scheme Projects and as a manufacturer of solar photo-voltaic (PV) modules. Their comprehensive solutions include services as EPC contractor involving designing, engineering, construction, installation and commissioning of projects.The Company is proposing the Fresh Initial Public Issue of 65,91,000 Equity Shares.