|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|GANESH GREEN BHARAT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding As per communication received from NSE that required to file Financial Results in Machine Readable Form; Herewith attached Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.