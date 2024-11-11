GANESH GREEN BHARAT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding As per communication received from NSE that required to file Financial Results in Machine Readable Form; Herewith attached Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024)