Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

625.95
(-0.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open630.3
  • Day's High640
  • 52 Wk High1,009.05
  • Prev. Close629.8
  • Day's Low625.95
  • 52 Wk Low 426.75
  • Turnover (lac)162.27
  • P/E13.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value208.52
  • EPS45.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,331.44
  • Div. Yield0
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.80%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 29.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.2

69.2

69.2

69.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,189.95

830.68

616.73

496.83

Net Worth

1,259.15

899.88

685.93

566.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

912.19

1,253.57

1,346.43

1,524.56

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

-6.89

-11.68

-16.62

Raw materials

0

0

-19.17

-39.51

As % of sales

0

0

1.42

2.59

Employee costs

-34.81

-40.34

-38.35

-38.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

61.08

11.12

102.96

94.95

Depreciation

-18.48

-26.12

-39.57

-46.91

Tax paid

-7.13

-8.38

-38.01

-37.74

Working capital

-84.21

-71.99

54.9

-192.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.23

-6.89

-11.68

-16.62

Op profit growth

51.77

-218.95

-132.2

-221.28

EBIT growth

35.4

-59.42

-17.04

13.12

Net profit growth

1,871.85

-95.78

13.51

272.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,160.52

1,705.13

1,458.66

1,056.3

1,387.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,160.52

1,705.13

1,458.66

1,056.3

1,387.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

160.21

1,455.83

322.08

184.64

168.63

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Y R Nagaraja

E D & Wholetime Director

POLIMETLA RAVI PRASAD

Non Executive Director

A G Ravindranath Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Rama Devi

Non Executive Director / Nomin

Mahpara Ali

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Ravi Kumar Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

SASTRY GANGADHARA PEDDIBHOTLA

Independent Director

Eshwar Reddy Purmandla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kesava Datta Nanduri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd was originally incorporated on April 13, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd. The company was established to undertake construction projects. On June 23, 2003, the company name was changed from Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd to Ramky Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. On June 24, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.The Company is an integrated construction and infrastructure development and management company in India. The company is in the business of a diverse range of construction and infrastructure projects in sectors as varied as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial parks (including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, residential, commercial and retail property. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with five zonal offices and three regional offices throughout India and an overseas office in Sharjah, UAE.The company operates in two principal business segments: (i) a construction business, which is operated by the company, and (ii) a developer business, which comprises nine of the Subsidiaries and the Associate. In addition to their construction business and developer business the companys 100% owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, operates a small consultancy business in areas such as infrastructure development, waste management, environment and property development.The company primarily entered into three ty
Company FAQs

What is the Ramky Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Ramky Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹625.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4331.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is 13.81 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramky Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is ₹426.75 and ₹1009.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd?

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.81%, 3 Years at 45.02%, 1 Year at -21.39%, 6 Month at 2.73%, 3 Month at -4.45% and 1 Month at 0.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.81 %
Institutions - 1.14 %
Public - 29.05 %

