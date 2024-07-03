Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹630.3
Prev. Close₹629.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.27
Day's High₹640
Day's Low₹625.95
52 Week's High₹1,009.05
52 Week's Low₹426.75
Book Value₹208.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,331.44
P/E13.81
EPS45.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,189.95
830.68
616.73
496.83
Net Worth
1,259.15
899.88
685.93
566.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
912.19
1,253.57
1,346.43
1,524.56
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
-6.89
-11.68
-16.62
Raw materials
0
0
-19.17
-39.51
As % of sales
0
0
1.42
2.59
Employee costs
-34.81
-40.34
-38.35
-38.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
61.08
11.12
102.96
94.95
Depreciation
-18.48
-26.12
-39.57
-46.91
Tax paid
-7.13
-8.38
-38.01
-37.74
Working capital
-84.21
-71.99
54.9
-192.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.23
-6.89
-11.68
-16.62
Op profit growth
51.77
-218.95
-132.2
-221.28
EBIT growth
35.4
-59.42
-17.04
13.12
Net profit growth
1,871.85
-95.78
13.51
272.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,160.52
1,705.13
1,458.66
1,056.3
1,387.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,160.52
1,705.13
1,458.66
1,056.3
1,387.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
160.21
1,455.83
322.08
184.64
168.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Y R Nagaraja
E D & Wholetime Director
POLIMETLA RAVI PRASAD
Non Executive Director
A G Ravindranath Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Rama Devi
Non Executive Director / Nomin
Mahpara Ali
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Ravi Kumar Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
SASTRY GANGADHARA PEDDIBHOTLA
Independent Director
Eshwar Reddy Purmandla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kesava Datta Nanduri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd was originally incorporated on April 13, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd. The company was established to undertake construction projects. On June 23, 2003, the company name was changed from Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd to Ramky Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. On June 24, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.The Company is an integrated construction and infrastructure development and management company in India. The company is in the business of a diverse range of construction and infrastructure projects in sectors as varied as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial parks (including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, residential, commercial and retail property. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with five zonal offices and three regional offices throughout India and an overseas office in Sharjah, UAE.The company operates in two principal business segments: (i) a construction business, which is operated by the company, and (ii) a developer business, which comprises nine of the Subsidiaries and the Associate. In addition to their construction business and developer business the companys 100% owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, operates a small consultancy business in areas such as infrastructure development, waste management, environment and property development.The company primarily entered into three ty
Read More
The Ramky Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹625.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4331.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is 13.81 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramky Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is ₹426.75 and ₹1009.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.81%, 3 Years at 45.02%, 1 Year at -21.39%, 6 Month at 2.73%, 3 Month at -4.45% and 1 Month at 0.42%.
