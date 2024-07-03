Summary

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd was originally incorporated on April 13, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd. The company was established to undertake construction projects. On June 23, 2003, the company name was changed from Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd to Ramky Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. On June 24, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.The Company is an integrated construction and infrastructure development and management company in India. The company is in the business of a diverse range of construction and infrastructure projects in sectors as varied as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial parks (including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, residential, commercial and retail property. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with five zonal offices and three regional offices throughout India and an overseas office in Sharjah, UAE.The company operates in two principal business segments: (i) a construction business, which is operated by the company, and (ii) a developer business, which comprises nine of the Subsidiaries and the Associate. In addition to their construction business and developer business the companys 100% owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, operates a small consultancy business in areas such as infrastructure development, waste management, environment and property development.The company primarily entered into three ty

