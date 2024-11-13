Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RAMKY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby bring to your notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ramky Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 13th Day of November 2024 inter alia to 1. Consider and approve Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take Note of the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above information on records. With reference to the above cited subject, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 13.11.2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Reviewed and took note of the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Meeting commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 07.50 PM.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RAMKY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take Note of the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To approve the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the Calendar Year 2024. With reference to the above cited subject, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 13.08.2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Reviewed and took note of the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 3. Other items as per attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

RAMKY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board of Directors Meeting It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 29.05.2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) prepared under IND AS format for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. as per attachment. Read less.. Attached herewith financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Board has accepted the resignation tendered by Mr. Chivukula Vasudev as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and the Board relieved him from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the closing of Business hours of 04th day of March, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024