Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
61.08
11.12
102.96
94.95
Depreciation
-18.48
-26.12
-39.57
-46.91
Tax paid
-7.13
-8.38
-38.01
-37.74
Working capital
-84.21
-71.99
54.9
-192.6
Other operating items
Operating
-48.74
-95.38
80.28
-182.29
Capital expenditure
-11.08
-33.54
-21.19
-1.19
Free cash flow
-59.82
-128.92
59.09
-183.48
Equity raised
885.88
772.32
479.29
333.72
Investing
7.19
-123.21
25.24
27.97
Financing
-96.72
101.01
-69.05
5.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
736.52
621.19
494.58
183.41
