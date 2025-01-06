iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

617.65
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

Ramky Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

61.08

11.12

102.96

94.95

Depreciation

-18.48

-26.12

-39.57

-46.91

Tax paid

-7.13

-8.38

-38.01

-37.74

Working capital

-84.21

-71.99

54.9

-192.6

Other operating items

Operating

-48.74

-95.38

80.28

-182.29

Capital expenditure

-11.08

-33.54

-21.19

-1.19

Free cash flow

-59.82

-128.92

59.09

-183.48

Equity raised

885.88

772.32

479.29

333.72

Investing

7.19

-123.21

25.24

27.97

Financing

-96.72

101.01

-69.05

5.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

736.52

621.19

494.58

183.41

Ramky Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.