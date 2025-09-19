Ramky Infra Surges 3% on ₹2,085 Crore Water Supply Project Win

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd secured a ₹2,085-crore Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The contract, awarded under the Mallannasagar Water Supply Scheme, covers execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase II and Phase III. The project is aimed at channeling Godavari water into the Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs to rejuvenate the Musi River.

The scope includes a two-year construction timeline, followed by 10 years of operations and maintenance under the HAM framework. With this win, Ramky Infra’s order book rose to ₹7,650 crore as of June 30, 2025, representing about 27% of the company’s total order book.

Following the news, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd shares are trading with a 3.05% gain on September 19, 2025. As of 11:18 am, the shares are trading at ₹607.85. Ramky Infrastructure Ltd shares have gained 23% in the last six months, but dipped 8% in the last year.

