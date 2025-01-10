Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,189.95
830.68
616.73
496.83
Net Worth
1,259.15
899.88
685.93
566.03
Minority Interest
Debt
446.47
594.3
599.1
647.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.54
0
0
33.82
Total Liabilities
1,706.16
1,494.18
1,285.03
1,247.24
Fixed Assets
175.98
146.5
86.75
47.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
408.04
412.53
405.08
396.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.33
80.38
166.74
338.95
Networking Capital
1,001.71
776.79
540.37
380.04
Inventories
94.54
75.88
67.68
43.64
Inventory Days
17.46
Sundry Debtors
648.79
524.21
422.97
315.07
Debtor Days
126.07
Other Current Assets
1,439.59
1,075.38
896.34
948.31
Sundry Creditors
-619.74
-495.14
-481.87
-544.62
Creditor Days
217.92
Other Current Liabilities
-561.47
-403.54
-364.75
-382.36
Cash
91.09
77.95
86.06
83.92
Total Assets
1,706.15
1,494.15
1,285
1,247.23
