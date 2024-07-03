Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,579.33
1,128.7
918.44
787.31
1,070.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,579.33
1,128.7
918.44
787.31
1,070.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
117.71
136.87
251.88
119.68
128.45
Total Income
1,697.04
1,265.57
1,170.33
906.98
1,199.02
Total Expenditure
1,164.77
886.19
821.23
697.94
1,008.08
PBIDT
532.27
379.38
349.09
209.05
190.94
Interest
130.67
273.62
280.2
242.88
266.29
PBDT
401.59
105.77
68.89
-33.83
-75.35
Depreciation
35.57
30.49
22.54
24.19
30.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
71.91
11.77
11.64
20.18
0.82
Deferred Tax
30.54
-11.33
-53.04
-12.15
-16.38
Reported Profit After Tax
263.57
74.83
87.75
-66.05
-90.16
Minority Interest After NP
13.14
11.35
12.49
-5.99
-24.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
250.44
63.48
75.26
-60.06
-65.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
250.44
63.48
75.26
-60.06
-65.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.19
9.17
10.88
-8.68
-9.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.7
33.61
38
26.55
17.83
PBDTM(%)
25.42
9.37
7.5
-4.29
-7.03
PATM(%)
16.68
6.62
9.55
-8.38
-8.42
