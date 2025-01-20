Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.84
-20.68
10.78
-8.15
Op profit growth
-326.18
-125.97
1,568.22
-91.1
EBIT growth
227.9
-79.59
-20.55
6.88
Net profit growth
-109.87
-1,416.93
-47.39
-573.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.71
-3.27
9.98
0.66
EBIT margin
24.16
5.61
21.8
30.4
Net profit margin
1.85
-14.27
0.85
1.81
RoCE
8.93
2.45
10.97
13.36
RoNW
1.48
-12.87
0.87
1.88
RoA
0.17
-1.56
0.1
0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.81
-38.44
0
11.5
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.8
-35.18
-5.49
-4.69
Book value per share
49.1
46.33
74.91
71.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.79
-0.55
0
15.1
P/CEPS
-43.37
-0.6
-19.4
-36.98
P/B
1.59
0.46
1.42
2.42
EV/EBIDTA
9.01
19.19
7.37
7.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-127.97
1.1
-101.54
-40.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.54
127.86
161.61
246.73
Inventory days
53.72
72.74
94.88
121.07
Creditor days
-209.44
-142.61
-165.89
-206.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.78
-0.22
-1
-1.3
Net debt / equity
6.02
6.92
5.63
7.05
Net debt / op. profit
19.96
-48.91
14.47
276.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-3.34
-3.01
Employee costs
-4.4
-3.62
-2.89
-3.16
Other costs
-85.87
-99.64
-83.77
-93.15
