Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

571.1
(-1.04%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:49:47 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.84

-20.68

10.78

-8.15

Op profit growth

-326.18

-125.97

1,568.22

-91.1

EBIT growth

227.9

-79.59

-20.55

6.88

Net profit growth

-109.87

-1,416.93

-47.39

-573.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.71

-3.27

9.98

0.66

EBIT margin

24.16

5.61

21.8

30.4

Net profit margin

1.85

-14.27

0.85

1.81

RoCE

8.93

2.45

10.97

13.36

RoNW

1.48

-12.87

0.87

1.88

RoA

0.17

-1.56

0.1

0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.81

-38.44

0

11.5

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.8

-35.18

-5.49

-4.69

Book value per share

49.1

46.33

74.91

71.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

27.79

-0.55

0

15.1

P/CEPS

-43.37

-0.6

-19.4

-36.98

P/B

1.59

0.46

1.42

2.42

EV/EBIDTA

9.01

19.19

7.37

7.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-127.97

1.1

-101.54

-40.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

120.54

127.86

161.61

246.73

Inventory days

53.72

72.74

94.88

121.07

Creditor days

-209.44

-142.61

-165.89

-206.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.78

-0.22

-1

-1.3

Net debt / equity

6.02

6.92

5.63

7.05

Net debt / op. profit

19.96

-48.91

14.47

276.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-3.34

-3.01

Employee costs

-4.4

-3.62

-2.89

-3.16

Other costs

-85.87

-99.64

-83.77

-93.15

