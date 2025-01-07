Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
912.19
1,253.57
1,346.43
1,524.56
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
-6.89
-11.68
-16.62
Raw materials
0
0
-19.17
-39.51
As % of sales
0
0
1.42
2.59
Employee costs
-34.81
-40.34
-38.35
-38.58
As % of sales
3.81
3.21
2.84
2.53
Other costs
-819.62
-1,175.18
-1,320.89
-1,347.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.85
93.74
98.1
88.36
Operating profit
57.75
38.05
-31.99
99.34
OPM
6.33
3.03
-2.37
6.51
Depreciation
-18.48
-26.12
-39.57
-46.91
Interest expense
-75.15
-89.49
-145
-203.96
Other income
96.97
88.68
319.53
246.49
Profit before tax
61.08
11.12
102.96
94.95
Taxes
-7.13
-8.38
-38.01
-37.74
Tax rate
-11.68
-75.39
-36.91
-39.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
53.95
2.73
64.95
57.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
53.95
2.73
64.95
57.21
yoy growth (%)
1,871.85
-95.78
13.51
272.03
NPM
5.91
0.21
4.82
3.75
