Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

630.05
(2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

912.19

1,253.57

1,346.43

1,524.56

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

-6.89

-11.68

-16.62

Raw materials

0

0

-19.17

-39.51

As % of sales

0

0

1.42

2.59

Employee costs

-34.81

-40.34

-38.35

-38.58

As % of sales

3.81

3.21

2.84

2.53

Other costs

-819.62

-1,175.18

-1,320.89

-1,347.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.85

93.74

98.1

88.36

Operating profit

57.75

38.05

-31.99

99.34

OPM

6.33

3.03

-2.37

6.51

Depreciation

-18.48

-26.12

-39.57

-46.91

Interest expense

-75.15

-89.49

-145

-203.96

Other income

96.97

88.68

319.53

246.49

Profit before tax

61.08

11.12

102.96

94.95

Taxes

-7.13

-8.38

-38.01

-37.74

Tax rate

-11.68

-75.39

-36.91

-39.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

53.95

2.73

64.95

57.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

53.95

2.73

64.95

57.21

yoy growth (%)

1,871.85

-95.78

13.51

272.03

NPM

5.91

0.21

4.82

3.75

