Ramky Infra Wins ₹215 Crore HMWSSB Contract for STP Operations

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has bagged a ₹215.08 crore contract from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) by securing a Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

Ramky Infrastructure Limited would take up the operation, maintenance, and management of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) and its associated interception and diversion systems, which fall under HMWSSB’s limits over five years.

This is not a related party transaction and is considered a domestic project under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. The project valued at ₹215.08 crore excluding taxes, reinforces Ramky’s position in the water and wastewater management sector with its expertise and commitment towards environmental solutions.

It was also separately warned by NSE and BSE for the non-compliance of maximum 180-day gap between the risk management committee meetings. The last two meetings were held on 10 August 2023 and 12 February 2024, so it was delayed compliance.

The successful bid from Ramky Infrastructure for the HMWSSB contract reflects its increasing focus on expanding its portfolio in the essential water and sanitation sector, while compliance reminder is a call to reinforce its corporate governance practices.