iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ramky Infra Wins ₹215 Crore HMWSSB Contract for STP Operations

28 Dec 2024 , 12:45 PM

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has bagged a ₹215.08 crore contract from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) by securing a Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

Ramky Infrastructure Limited would take up the operation, maintenance, and management of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) and its associated interception and diversion systems, which fall under HMWSSB’s limits over five years.

This is not a related party transaction and is considered a domestic project under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. The project valued at ₹215.08 crore excluding taxes, reinforces Ramky’s position in the water and wastewater management sector with its expertise and commitment towards environmental solutions.

It was also separately warned by NSE and BSE for the non-compliance of maximum 180-day gap between the risk management committee meetings. The last two meetings were held on 10 August 2023 and 12 February 2024, so it was delayed compliance.

The successful bid from Ramky Infrastructure for the HMWSSB contract reflects its increasing focus on expanding its portfolio in the essential water and sanitation sector, while compliance reminder is a call to reinforce its corporate governance practices.

Related Tags

  • Ramky Infrastructure
  • Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
  • Ramky Infrastructure News
  • STP Operations
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.