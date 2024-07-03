Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd was originally incorporated on April 13, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd. The company was established to undertake construction projects. On June 23, 2003, the company name was changed from Ramky Engineers Pvt Ltd to Ramky Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. On June 24, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.The Company is an integrated construction and infrastructure development and management company in India. The company is in the business of a diverse range of construction and infrastructure projects in sectors as varied as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial parks (including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, residential, commercial and retail property. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with five zonal offices and three regional offices throughout India and an overseas office in Sharjah, UAE.The company operates in two principal business segments: (i) a construction business, which is operated by the company, and (ii) a developer business, which comprises nine of the Subsidiaries and the Associate. In addition to their construction business and developer business the companys 100% owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, operates a small consultancy business in areas such as infrastructure development, waste management, environment and property development.The company primarily entered into three types of contracts in the construction business: engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts; lump-sum-turnkey (LSTK) contracts; and item rate contracts. They own a large fleet of sophisticated construction equipment, including: crushing plants, hot mix plants, wet mix plants, asphalt batching plants, concrete batching plants, excavators, rock breakers, graders, pavers, compactors, tower cranes, dozers, bar bending and cutting machines.In the year 1995, the company expanded their operations to include water and waste water segment projects. In the year 1997, they further expanded their operations which include government works in addition to private contracting..In the year 1998, the company diversified into construction and began to undertake civil and environmental EPC projects and they expanded their operations into roads, buildings, irrigation and industrial construction. In the year 2002, the company expanded their area of operations with projects in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Orissa.In the year 2005, the company received the Best Contractor award from the Government of Rajasthan. They also received Indian Concrete Institutes 2005 Outstanding Concrete Structure Award for Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Complex in Hyderabad. The company commenced the construction of Asias largest sewage treatment plants (172 MLD) with uplift anaerobic sludge blanket process, at Nagole Hyderabad.In the year 2006, the company entered into a share subscription and shareholders agreement with SAPE and Tara India Fund III for purchase of equity shares and securities of the company. They expanded their operations that include power transmission projects. Also, the company completed the construction of Paryatak Bhavan Complex in Hyderabad, a venture with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.In the year 2007, the company launched Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd, an SPV for the development and construction of the Hyderabad Ring Road, a 150m wide road cum area development corridor with an eight lane controlled access expressway. Also, they commenced the developer business during the year.In the year 2008, the company received the Best Project Award for the Married Accommodation Project at Amritsar from Central Public Works Department, GOI. Also, they received Infrastructure Excellence Award 2008 in the Urban Infrastructure Category from CNBC TV18 & Essar Steel. In September 2008, the company received a Rs 250 crore building contract for one of the IIIT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) by Andhra Pradesh Government at Nuziveedu in Krishna District.In the year 2009, the company received an award for commendable water conserver-waste water management by the Water Digest. In the year 2010, the company received Greentech Safety Silver Award 2010 from M/s Greentech Foundation. Also, they received ISO 9001:2008 certification in accordance with TUV NORD CERT procedures for the entire operations of the company. In January 2010, the company bagged The Water Digest Water Awards 2009-2010 under Best Water Conserver - Waste Water Management Category for 80 MLD Airoli Project at Mumbai. Also, they secured major projects across the nation at Bangalore, Raigarh, Naya Raipur, Bhopal, Puducherry, and Indore worth Rs.700.40 crore.In March 2010, the company bagged major projects across the nation at Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur, Akola aggregating to Rs.1054.46 crore for earthwork excavation, formation of embankment, lining and construction of cross drainage works, storm water drains, underground drainage system, roads, building project. They secured a Rs 670 crore contract from ILFS Transportation Networks Ltd for the widening of 2/4 lane Moradabad to Bareli (chainage 148 K.M. -190 K.M.), Uttar Pradesh. Also, they bagged three projects in Assam and Bihar worth Rs 497.89 crore.In May 2010, the consortium comprising of 50:50 joint venture between the company and IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd received a letter of award by the National Highways Authority of India for four Laning of Jorabat - Shillong (Barapani) Section of NH-40 from Km 0,000 to Km 61.800 in the State of Assam & Meghalaya on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) pattern under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme - North East. In June 2010, the company bagged two projects in Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana worth Rs1507.4 crore. Also, they company bagged an order of Rs 310.56 crore from the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, for infrastructure, to be developed on turn-key basis.In July 2010, the company bagged eight projects in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry aggregating Rs 10.52 billion. In August 2010, the company bagged nine projects across the nation at Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Puducherry worth Rs 1009.56 crore.In 2011, the Company completed the Outer Ring Road to Hyderabad city. In 2012, it launched 2 DBFOT projects; in 2013, it opened Regulator cum bridge, Chamravottam, one of the largest bridge in Kerala ; in 2014, it commissioned the largest State Road BOT Project viz NAM Expressway Ltd in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.In 2015, it commissioned the Design, Build, Operate and Construct of Kadana Dam based bulk pipe line scheme for Dahod City; Gujarat; in 2016, it commissioned one of the largest Water Treatment Plant (410 MLD) in Telangana; in 2017, it completed Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata, in West Bengal; thereafter, opened Govindpur - Jamtara - Dumka - Sahebganj Highway in the State of Jharkhand and completed the construction of Indian Institute of Science at Bangalore.In 2021, the Company completed 2 Million sq. ft of Residential Township Project at Kanpur; in 2022, it commissioned the Jawaharnagar Leachate Treatment Plant .