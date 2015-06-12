Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 30thAnnual Report on the business and operations of your company i.e. Ramky Infrastructure

Limited (RIL) for the financial year ended 31-Mar-2024. The consolidated performance of the company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The standalone and consolidated financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31-Mar-2024 is summarized below:

(INR in Million)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue form Operations 20,331.90 14,739.94 21,605.21 17,051.28 Other Income 1,039.25 972.74 1,602.14 1,614.32 Total Income 21,371.16 15,712.68 23,207.35 18,665.60 Less: Finance costs 682.87 717.47 1,584.58 3,629.29 Less: Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 344.96 266.54 483.83 417.83 Less: Other expenses (including operational) 15,487.99 11,718.09 16,504.69 13,670.76 Total Expenses 16,515.82 12,702.10 18,573.10 17,717.88 Profit before Tax 4,855.34 3,010.58 4,634.25 947.72 Exceptional Items - - - 12,944.02 Profit before Tax after exceptional items 4,855.34 3,010.58 4,634.25 13,891.74 Current Tax 686.45 0.47 789.88 111.15 Deferred Tax Charge/ (Credit) 519.01 865.41 585.05 2,257.10 Taxes of Previous years 47.68 0 48.58 (2.86) Profit after Tax 3,602.20 2,144.70 3,210.73 11,526.35 Other Comprehensive Income (9.52) (5.24) (10.40) (5.63) Total Comprehensive Income 3,592.67 2,139.46 3,200.33 11,520.72 Basic Earnings per Share () 52.06 30.99 44.48 164.83 Diluted Earnings per Share () 52.06 30.99 44.48 164.83 Paid up share capital (face value of 10 each) 691.98 691.98 691.98 691.98

REVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD 2023-24: Standalone Financial Performance:

During the year under review, members are requested to take note that the standalone revenues from operations have increased to INR

20,331.90 million from INR 14,739.94 million of the previous year and other income has increased to INR 1,039.25 million from INR 972.74 million of the previous year. The increase in Revenue is evidenced by the increase in Construction revenue and other Incomes. As a result of this the profit after tax has increased correspondingly to INR 3,602.20 million from INR 2,144.70 million for financial year 2023-24.

Consolidated Financial Performance:

During the year under review, members will notice that the consolidated revenues from operations have increased to INR 21,605.21 million from INR 17,051.28 million of the previous year and other income has decreased to INR 1,602.14 million from INR 1,614.32 million of the previous year. The increase in Revenue is evidenced by the increase of Contract revenue from Service Concession Agreement (SCA). Further due to vari cost-effective measures taken by the company, the company has ensured that the expenses increase is not in proportion ous to the revenue increase. Due to this control over the expenses, the profit before tax and exceptional Items has increased to INR 4,634.25 million as against INR 947.72 million of Financial Year 2022-23, Profit before tax and after exceptional items has decreased to INR 4,634.25 million fr INR 13,891.74 million. This abnormal increase in FY 2022-23 is due to accounting for an exceptional item being Gain on om extinguishment of Borrowing in Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited due to the One Time Settlement it has entered into with the Lenders lead to d to which a one-time gain of INR 12,944.02 million which was recorded in FY 2022-23. Further, the Profit after Tax (PAT) has ue decreased to INR 3,210.73 million as against INR 11,526.36 million for the P.Y. due to the reason explained above.

The financial matrix are produced hereunder:

(INR in million)

Standalone Consolidated S No Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Increase or (decrease) FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Increase or (decrease) 1 Revenue from Operations 20,331.90 14,739.94 38 21,605.21 17,051.28 26 2 Other Income 1,039.25 972.74 6.83 1,602.14 1,614.32 (0.75) 3 Total expenses 16,515.82 12,702.10 30 18,573.10 17,717.88 4.82 4 Profit before Tax 4,855.34 3,010.58 62 4,634.25 947.72 389 5 Tax 1,253.14 865.88 45 1,423.52 2,365.39 (39) 6 Profit after Tax 3,602.20 2,144.70 67 3,210.73 (1,417.67) - 7 Total Comprehensive Income 3,592.67 2,139.46 67 3,200.33 11,520.72 -

Standalone: Durin th year th g ere has been considerable increase in Contract revenue from Service Concessional Agreement and Operation and Maintenance charges. This has resulted in increase of Operational Revenues. Consolidated: In crease o revenue from operations is 26%. However, due to exceptional gain arising due to Onetime Settlement, the current f year results are comparatively lower when compared to previous year.

During the year under review a. Th e shareholders of the Company have by way of Postal ballot accorded their approval for the proposed sale of the stake held by Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) in Visakha Pharmacity Limited (VPCL).

Post this approval, Ramky Infrastructure Limited on 28-Feb-2024, has issued "Letter of Intent" to the proposed buyer in which the proposed buyer is required to provide acceptance of the Intent within 15 days and execute the definitive documents within 60 days. The Proposed Buyer has requested for extension of time for executing definitive documents. b. Durin g the year under review, Eco Carbon Engineering Solutions Limited has been incorporated. This company is expected to capture carbon from the various innovative processing technologies. c. Further, Ever Blooming Eco Solutions Limited was incorporated in 2022-23. This company has entered into MOU with CREDAI for enabling the sustainable infrastructure to the residential places.

In accor with Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 and in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the dance

Indian Accounting Standards your Directors have pleasure attaching the Consolidated Financial Statements as part of the Annual Report.

A statem containing brief financial details of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures for the financial year ended 31-Mar-2024 is ent annexed as AOC- 1 in Annexure – I to this Board Report. The annual accounts of these subsidiaries and the related detailed information will be made available to any member of the Company seeking such information at any point of time and are also available for inspection by any member of the Company/its subsidiaries at the registered office of the Company. The annual accounts of the subsidiaries will also be available for inspection, as above, at registered office of the respective subsidiary companies.

In term o Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the audited financial statements are open for inspection at the Registered Office of s f the Compan Copies of this statement may be obtained by the members by writing to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of y. the Company.

Other than those specified above, during the period under review no companies have become or ceased to be its Subsidiaries.

DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Board of Directors would like to put forth that going forward the management has decided that the efforts will be made to provide funds for execution of the project through internal accruals only. In lieu of this the Company is in requirement of the Funds generated and would want the shareholders to benefit from the Capital appreciation rather than cash outflow. In lieu of this the directors do not recommend declaration of any dividend for financial year 2023-24. No amount is transferred to General Reserve during the financial year 2023-24. The D ividend Distribution Policy, in terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report and is uploaded on the Companys website https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/docs/pdf/investordesk/Dividend_Distribution_Policy.pdf

SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under review, there has been no change in the share capital of the company. The Authorized Share Capital of the company is INR 73,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Three Crores Only) divided in 7,30,00,000 (Seven Crores Thirty Lakhs) Equity shares to of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten each) and the paid up equity share capital is INR 69,19,77,910/- (Rupees Sixty Nine Crores Nineteen Lakhs Seventy Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Ten Only) divided into 6,91,97,791/- (Six Crores Ninety One Lakhs Ninety Seven Thousand Seven H and Ninety One) equity shares of a Face Value of undred 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is required to be furnished.

Further, the company has not issued any sweat equity shares, any debentures, bonds, convertible securities, warrants etc. during the year under review.

In th 27th e Ann General Meeting held on 25-Aug-2021 the ual members of the company have passed a special resolution approving the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) for eligible employees of Ramky Infrastructure Limited and its Subsidiaries. However, the management is yet to issue the ESOP in reference to resolution passed at the 27th Annual General Meeting.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

Among the works undertaken during the year under review, the following is the Business wise key operational performance:

EPC Business

Major achievement during FY 2023-24

First Single Waste to Energy Boiler of the largest capacity (800TPD) in India to produce 14.5 MW waste to energy at Dundigal, Hyderabad was successfully handed over by RIL and currently is in operation.

Golden Circle (one of the first of its kind Gated Community for Golden age Citizens) of 4.5 Lakh sft (253 flats) was successfully handed over to the customer.

2,200 cum. of raft was built with the single highest pouring rate of 46 cum/hr completed in record time at Genext commercial building (IT square of 4 parking floor and 11 office floors). Due to stringent safety process implementation, 100% safe man hours achieved across all the projects.

MSP planning and monitoring software implemented across all the projects

Ramky Nextown, Isnapur, Hyderabad, Telangana

Ramky Nextown, a large and pristine gated community in new and em locality of Hyderabad, Isnapur. This splendid-gated erging community offers spacious 2BHK apartments near Patancheru loaded with top-class amenities, vibrant landscapes, seamless connectivity, and a d elightful clubhouse. It comprises of 7.82 lakh Sft with 6

Towers, G+10 floors each. Foundation work is in progress.

Ramky One Orion, Pocharam, Hyderabad, Telangana

Ramky O Orion is a combination of next-gen design, stylish ne architecture & world class amenities. Located in the rapidly developing Pocharam-Uppal corridor, Ramky Orion is a step above rest setting new standards of living. It comprises of 2.5 Million Sft with 6 towers, G+16 floors spanning 1,144 flats, these 3 BHK Flats in P ocharam-Uppal. Phase-1 comprising of 3 Towers basement works are in progress.

Ramky One Astra, Kokapet, Hyderabad, Telangana

The Ramky One Astra situated in the prestigious Narsinghi area of Hyderabad, Telangana—now a prime location with many top developers involved—the project is distinguished by its Green rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Encompassing 1 million square feet across 3 Towers, the development is notable for its innovative, luxurious and sustainable design. Currently, the project is in completion of substructure, demonstrating significant progress toward realizing this high-end residential venture. This project emphasises Tunnel form Aluminium formwork with its rapidity of monolithic floor casting cycle to meet project schedule.

Leachate Treatment Plant at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad

Treatment and Disposal of Legacy Leachate until Restoration and

Stabilization of Ponds at Jawahar Nagar Nagar on Build, Operate and Own (BOO) basis awarded by Greater Hyderabad Municipal

Corporation with Treatment and Disposal Period of Two (2) years and Extended Operation period of Ten (10) years. This Plan is Indias Largest and One of its kind Carbon Neutral 2 MLD t

Legacy Leachate Treatment Plant with "Low Temperature Evaporation (LTE) technology based on Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) System". The 2 MLD Leachate Treatment Plant was inaugurated by Former Hon. Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on 15th April 2023 and the same is currently under operation.

DEVELOPER BUSINESS (PPP FOCUS): Ever Blooming Eco Solutions Limited

The primary focus of this company is to provide comprehensive Urban Solutions under one umbrella with an Integrated approach for Sustainable Communities. The key offerings is towards development of Environmental Infrastructure and its management on the principles of design, build, finance, operate and maintain.

HYDERABAD STPS LIMITED

Construction of 6 STPs of 480.50 MLD capacity (Decentralized) along South of Musi under Sewerage Improvement Project of Sewerage Master Plan of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area under Hybrid

Annuity M of Contract including O&M for 15 years (Package-II) ode awarded by by Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

During the Year 6 STPs have been reduced to 5 STPs at 4 geographical locations. Out of the 5 STPs, 3 STPSs have been completed & commissioned and the other two are under construction.

The STPS have been constructed with Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology which uses less area for construction and consumes less power.

Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited (SBEL)

Rehabilitation, Strengthening and Four-Laning of Srinagar to Banihal Section fr Km 187.000 to 189.350 (Banihal Bypass) and Km om 220.700to 286.110 of NH 1-A in the State of Jammu & Kashmir (Package N NHDP Phase-II/BOT/I/J&K) by M/s. National Highways o.

Authority of India (NHAI) at a project cost of INR 16000 million on

DBFOT basis Concession Agreement was executed on 28 . th October

2010 between NHAI & SBEL for a concession period of 20 years inclusive of 3 years Construction period. The Project has achieved

COD in 2018 and currently is under O&M stage.

Visakha Pharmacity Limited (VPCL)

Visakha Pharma City Limited (VPCL) is another major revenue-sharing subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited. It stands as a highly successful Public-Private partnership in the country, established as a

Special Purpose Vehicle by the Ramky group and APIIC, a Government of Andhra Pradesh enterprise. Their collaborative efforts aim to develop J Nehru Pharmacity (JNPC) in Visakhapatnam, awaharlal

Andhra Pradesh, sprawling over 2400 acres, equipped with various facilities essential for the pharmaceutical industry.

The new Mission Statement of Pharma City, with its focus on Benchmarking & Positioning, sets the stage for creating a world class integrated development. By upgrading the existing Environmental, Civil, and Social infrastructure, Pharma City is taking significant steps towards achieving its vision. Its excellent to share that the work on "Upgradation and Augmentation of Pharma City" has already commenced and some major works have already been completed, and the ongoing works signify the continuous progress towards achieving goals.

The future endeavours of Visakha Pharmacity include the development of the following three newly formed subsidiary companies:

RECEPS Limited (Research Center for Pharmaceutical Sciences)

This subsidiary of VPCL aims to provide advanced analytical research facilities to the pharmaceutical units operating at JNPC. By offering state-of-the-art research capabilities, RECEPS Limited will empower the ph armaceutical industry at JNPC to enhance their research and d evelopment efforts, leading to innovative and high-quality products.

Visakha Pharma Innovation and Incubation Limited

This subsidiary of VPCL is dedicated to providing innovation and incubation facilities and regulatory filing assistance to the pharmaceutical units operating at JNPC. With a focus on fostering innovation and supporting start-ups and researchers, this entity will play a pivotal role in promoting cutting-edge research and development in the pharmaceutical domain.

Visakha Energy Limited

The primary objective of this subsidiary of VPCL is to establish a

Combined Generation of Power and Heat (COGEN) at JNPC. The COGEN plan will be responsible for generating power to operate the t

Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and other essential common infrastructure facilities at Pharmacity. By making Pharmacity self-reliant in terms of power generation, Visakha Energy Limited will contribute significantly to sustainability and operational efficiency. These newly incorporated subsidiaries demonstrate our companys commitment to supporting and driving the growth of the pharmaceutical industry at JNPC. Each entitys specialized focus aligns with our broader vision of creating a thriving pharmaceutical hub that fosters innovation, research, and sustainable practices. We are excited about the prospects of these subsidiaries and the positive impact they will have on the pharmaceutical ecosystem at Pharmacity.

MDDA-Ramky Interstate Bus Terminal Limited (MRISBTL):

Design, Construction, Finance, Operation and Maintenance of

Inter State Bus Terminal and Commercial Complex in Dehradun in the state o Uttarakhand under Public Private Partnership on BOT f basis for a concession period of 20 years by Mussorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) vide Concession Agreement dated

26-Jul-2003 at cost of INR 528 million. It was Indias first Interstate

Bus Terminal complex. The foot fall has reduced substantially and 2 major customers to the company have been admitted to NCLT owing insolvency. Further, the concession period has come to end in 2023 and the project has been taken over by the Authority.

Pantnagar CETP Private Limited (PCETPPL):

Design, Build, Financing, Construction, Operation & Maintenance and transfer of 4 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) extendable to 8 MLD on BOT basis in Pantnagar Industrial Estate by State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttaranchal Ltd (SIDCUL) for a concession period of 30 Years. The agreement was executed between RIL & SIDCUL on 28-Jun-2006.

Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Limited (REHRRL):

Design, construction, development, finance, operation and maintenance of the eight lane access controlled expressway under

National Hi Development Programme Phase-II A by Hyderabad ghways

Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The project included extension o Phase-I of Outer Ring Road to Hyderabad city, Andhra f

Pradesh, India, for the package from Tukkuguda to Shamshabad from

121 km to 133.63 km on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) (Annuity) basis at a cost of INR 3994 million. The project was awarded in

Jun-2007 and was completed in Nov-2009. The concession period of this project includes a total of 15 years of which 2.5 years is the Construction period.

The Pr concession period has come to an end in 2022-23 and oject project has been handed over to the authority.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the period under review there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL COMPOSITION OF BOARD AS ON 31-MARCH-2024

The Board of Directors of your company is duly constituted. For the

FY 2023-24, the Board consists of Eight Directors comprising of Two Ex ecutive Directors, One Non-Executive Director, One Nominee

Director and four Independent Directors.

Efforts are made in such a way that the board is efficient and the directors have requisite knowledge and exposure to provide requisite insights and direction to the Management of the Company.

Efforts are made that the Directions given to the management are actually implemented and executed through the Managing Director and Whole time Director.

With this structure, the management has ensured that the board is independent of the management in decision making and provides the requisite insights of the various external factors which the internal employees do not have access to.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AS ON 13-AUG-2024

Following are the Key Managerial Personnel in the Company.

S.No. Name of Key Managerial Personnel Designation 1 Mr. Yancharla Rathnakara Managing Director Nagaraja 2 Mr. Devarasetti Lakshmana Rao Chief Fin Officer ancial 3 Mr. Kesava Datta N Company Secretary

CHANGES IN DIRECTOR / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

The m of the Company at their 29 embers th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 20-Sep-2023

Have r e-appointed Dr. A.G. Ravindranath Reddy (DIN: 01729114) as Non-Executive director of the Company owing to his office being liable to retire by rotation.

Have r e-appointed Dr. Ravi Kumar Reddy Somavarapu (DIN: 003 as an Independent Director for a period 72731) of 5 Years w.e.f. 13-Nov-2023.

Have r e-appointed Dr. Peddibhotla Gangadhara Sastry as Independent Director for a period of 5 years w.e.f.

13-Nov-2023.

The m through Postal Ballot the result of which were embers declared on 28-Jan-2024 have appointed Mr. Eshwar Reddy Purmandla (DIN: 01892327) as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 09-Nov-2023.

During the Year 2023-24, Mr. Ajay Kumar Masand, has resigned as Chi Finef Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. 29-Aug- ancial

2023

During the Year 2023-24, Mr. Vasudev Chivukula, was appointed as Chi Finef officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. 30-Aug- ancial

2023.

During the Year 2023-24, Mr. Vasudev Chivukula has resigned as Chi Finef Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. 04-Mar- ancial

2024.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS / RE-APPOINTMENTS / APPROVALS FOR THE PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION IN THE 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the shareholders is being sought for the re-appointment of Dr. Anantapur Guggilla Ravindranath Reddy

(DIN: 01729114) Non-Executive Director of the Company, whose office is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offers himself f r or e-appointment in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and pursuant to Articles of Association of the Company.

Approval of the shareholders is being sought for the authorization of the payment of remuneration to Mr. Yancharla

Rathnakara Nagaraja (DIN: 00009810) Managing Director of the compan w.e.f. 01-Apr-2024 as per the limits provided y under the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder and in compliance of the SEBI Regulations.

Approval of the shareholders is being sought for the appointment of Mr. Isaac Wesley Vijaya Kumar (DIN: 02326839) as N on-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13-Aug-2024.

Board of Directors have proposed for appointment of aforesaid

Non-Executive Directors and authorization of the payment of remuneration to Managing Director in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As on 31-M the Board had six committees: the Audit ar-2024,

Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Risk Management Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Board Committee. All the Committees are constituted in compliance with the provisions the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board. A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report (Annexure - VII).

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year under review 9 (Nine) Board Meetings were held as under

S. No Date of Board Meeting Number of Director eligible to Attend the meeting Number of meeting attended by the Directors Percentage of Attendance at each Board meeting 1 30-May-2023 8 7 87.50% 2 10-Aug-2023 8 7 87.50% 3 29-Aug-2023 7 6 85.70% 4 09-Nov-2023 8 7 87.50% 5 22-Dec-2023 8 8 100% 6 27-Dec-2023 8 6 75% 7 31-Jan-2024 8 8 100% 8 12-Feb-2024 8 8 100% 9 04-Mar-2024 8 8 100%

The maximum gap between two consecutive Board meetings held during the year under review is within the period of 120 days as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and

Regulation 25 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 confirming their independence vis-a-vis the Company.

In the opinion of the Board all the Independent Directors possess integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) to act as independent Director.

BOARD EVALUATION AND ASSESSMENT

In Ramky Infrastructure Limited, since there is clear demarcation between the Board and the management, efforts are made to ensure that the information flow from the organization to the Board in decision making is flowing without any hindrance.

This in turn helps the board in providing the external expertise opinion and feedback so that the necessary guidance is provided to the management and employees at large.

In furtherance to this, yearly the Independent Directors performance is evaluated as to how participative the independent directors are in providing the insights regarding various fields and areas of operation and various amendments and updates and internal functioning of the organization external of the company. The Company believes that the formal evaluation of the board and of the individual directors, on an annual basis, is a potentially effective way to respond to the demand for greater board accountability and effectiveness. For the company, the evaluation provides an ongoing means for directors to assess their individual and collective performance and effectiveness. In addition to greater board accountability, evaluation of board members helps in-a) More effective board process b) Better collaboration and communication c) Greater clarity with regard to members roles and responsibilities d) Improved the relations with chairman, managing directors and Board Members The evaluation process covers the following aspects

- Self-evaluation of directors

- Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the board

- Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the committees

- Feedback from the non-executive directors to the chairman

- Feedback on management support to the board.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Board hereby put forth that there are many experienced independent directors on the Board of RIL.

However, they all operate in environment external to the Company and d n involve in the day-to-day decision making of the o ot

Company.

They only provide their feedback and suggest the management further as to the various decision to be taken and the direction the entity has to take to steer the company to the path of sustainability and profitability.

Therefore, the Company through its Senior Managerial Personnel familiarizes the Independent Directors with the Business model, revenue generation model and cash flow models of the projects and the various functional hindrances faced by the Company.

In term o Clause 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and f

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on appointment of the Independent Directors, induction program is held to familiarize the directors with the Companys operations and businesses. An Interaction with the key executives of the Company is also facilitated to make them more familiar with the operations carried by the company. Detailed presentations on the business of the company are also made to the Directors. Direct meetings with the Chairman of the committee and the Managing Director are further facilitated for the new appointee to familiarize him/her about the Company/ its businesses and the group practices as the case may be and link is available at the website http://ramkyinfrastructure.com

A separ meeting of the Independent Directors for the FY 2022-23 ate was held on 30-May-2023.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134 (3) and (5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, your board of directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that: a) In pr eparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) Th e Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; c) Th e Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) Th e Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) Th e Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; f) T he Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and effective.

CONSTITUTION AND COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the company is duly constituted as per

Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Composition and Scope of Audit Committee is provided under the Corporate Governance report annexed herewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In pursu of Regulation 17 to 27 read with Schedule V of SEBI ance (Listing Obli & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, gations a separate Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary, regarding its compliance is attached as Annexure - VII which forms part of this Report. Your Company will continue to adhere in letter and spirit to good corporate governance policies.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing

Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The

Management Discussion and Analysis Report highlighting the industry structure and developments, opportunities and threats, future outlook, risks and concerns etc. is furnished separately as Annexure - VI which is forming part of this report.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditors:

The members in their 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on

20-Sep-2023 appointed M/s Suryanarayana Reddy & Co. Chartered

Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the company for a period of

5 years from FY 2023-24 till FY 2027-28.

Internal Auditors:

M/s. JK & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, were re- MR appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24 by th Boar e at their meeting held on 30-May-2023. Further the d Board at th meeting held on 29-May-2024 has re-appointed M/s. e JKMR & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25.

Their scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

Secretarial Auditors:

Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practising Company Secretary,

Hyderabad was re-appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24 by the Board at their meeting held on 29-May-

2024.

Cost Auditors:

M/s S.R. an Associates, Cost Accountants have been re-appointed d as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct cost audit as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder by th Boar e at their meeting held on 30-May-2023. Furthermore d the Remuneration of the Cost auditor was ratified by the members at their Annual General Meeting held on 20th September 2023. Furthermore, M/s S.R. and Associates, Cost Accountants have been re-appointed as Cost auditors of the Company for Conducting Cost audit f FY 2024-25 and the special business for ratification of or their remuneration has been put forth in the AGM scheduled for Calendar year 2024.

It is hereby confirmed that the company is maintaining the cost accounts and records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.,

REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any frauds specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has by way of Second amendment to the SEBI (LODR) 2015 regulation w.e.f. 5-May-021 introduced the implementation of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) for top 1000 Listed entities as per th m eir capitalization on 31-March of preceding year. In arket lieu of this the Management has implemented and embodied the 9 Principles and the requisite BRSR Report as envisaged by SEBI has been made part of this Annual Report as Annexure – V.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Ramky Infrastructure Limited since is in Construction industry takes its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) seriously. Because any activity taken up by the organization involves huge manpower and its activities involves various stakeholders. Ramky Infrastructure Limited ensures that the beneficiaries of the CSR are in the vicinity of its area of operation.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been pursuing CSR activities long before they were made mandatory under the Companies Act, 2013. As you are aware that the CSR activities are being carried under Ramky Foundation, a charitable trust which looks after CSR activities.

For th F 2023-24, The Total CSR Liability of the entity was INR e .Y. 43.10 Milli However, during the Financial Year 2023-24, RIL has on. spent INR 46.00 million towards its CSR activities.

RIL has concentrated its thrust area as under during the Year under review.

( in million)

S.No. Thrust Area Amount spent 1 Health 11.82 2 Education 9.53 3 Women Empowerment 2.16 4 Skill Development 10.74 5 Tribal Development 3.83 6 Rural Development 2.50 8 Admin Expenses and impact assessment 5.42 Total 46.00

A Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and Activities as per Rule 8 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is appended to this annual report as Annexure - IV and link to the CSR policy is available at the website https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/docs/pdf/investordesk/CSR-Policy. pdf SECRETARIAL STANDARDSs The Company complies with all applicable secretarial standards. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS Since your Company is in the business of providing Infrastructure Facilities as provided under section 186 read with Schedule VI of the Companies Act 2013, the provisions of Section 186 are not applicable to your entity. However, the details of the loans and guarantees given and investments made is forming part of the Related Party Transactions of the Financial Statements.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company is required to obtain Secretarial Audit Report from Practicing Company Secretary. Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary was appointed to issue

Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2023-

24 forms part to this report as Annexure – VIII and the report has few observations and the requisite responses have been provided in the Board of Directors report.

As r equired under the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a certificate confirming that none of the Directors on the Board have been debarred or disqualified by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority obtained from M/s N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretaries, is a part of the Corporate Governance report in Annexure – VIIC.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSES TO OBSERVATIONS IN STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

With r eference to observations made in Auditors Report, the notes of account is self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. The results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been subjected to an audit by the Statutory Auditors of the Company without qualification.

S. No. Emphasis of Matters in Independent Auditors Report (Standalone) Management Response 1 There is no emphasis of matter in the standalone auditor N.A. report.

S. No. 1 Emphasis of Matters Independent Auditors Report (Consolidated) Management Response 1. Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited (SBEL): NHAI has made various deductions from the annuities payable to the Company towards sub- Attention is drawn to Note 7 to the Consolidated Statement in respect of standard steel, deviation of high embankment and Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited, a subsidiary company whereby the Non completion of Punch List. Statutory Auditors of the said subsidiary have drawn attention that the deductions were made in the earlier financial year by NHAI of INR 2,440.23 Based on the internal/external assessment, the million from the annuities towards substandard steel, deviation of high Company is confident that the said amount is fully embankment and other deductions to the subsidiary company and against recoverable and accordingly the correspondence which th in e engineer has recommended for release of INR 1,872.75 dependent has been made to the authority to reimburse the million of the above amount. NHAI has made further deductions of INR 42.12 said deductions. million d the financial year 2023-24 from the annuities of the subsidiary. uring The said subsidiary has initiated for all the balance recoveries from NHAI and is confident that the amount is fully recoverable. Pending the ultimate outcome of these matters, which is presently unascertainable, no adjustments have been made in the accompanying financial statements. 2. Hospet Chitradurga Tollways Limited (HCTL): HCTL was incorporated to undertake a Road project under PPP mode with NHAI. However, Attention is drawn to Note 8 to the Consolidated Statement in respect of the project could not materialize and the parties Hospet Chitradurga Tollways Limited, a subsidiary company whereby the mutually agreed to terminate the project. Statutory Auditors of the said subsidiary have drawn attention in respect of the termination of the project by the subsidiary company and National Highways The investment made in the project having already Authority of India (NHAI), "the Concessioning Authority" with mutual consent. been impaired in the books of accounts, the Since the subsidiary company is a project specific company, termination of Board of Directors of the Company have decided project affects the Going Concern nature of the subsidiary company. The to merge HCTL with the company viz., Ramky consequential financial impact was provided in the financial statements during Infrastructure Limited. the earlier year and was emphasized in that earlier year audit report also.

S. Emphasis of Matters Independent Auditors Report (Consolidated) Management Response No. 3. Sehore Kosmi Tollways Limited (SKTL): Based on internal / external assessment, SKTL is confident that the balance claimed amount can We draw attention to Note 9 to the Consolidated Statement in respect of Sehore be recovered from MPRDC and the arbitration Kosmi Tollways Limited, a subsidiary company whereby the Statutory Auditors proceedings initiated will be fruitful. of the said subsidiary have drawn attention that the preparation of the financial statements is on liquidation basis, assuming the subsidiary company is no longer a going concern. The said subsidiary has recorded receivable from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC) of INR 582 million i.e. to the extent of intangible and financial asset as on termination date of the project, although the said subsidiary has claimed an amount of INR 968.60 million fr MPRDC. Further, during the FY 2021-22 the subsidiary company om has received INR 346.35 million as full and final settlement of all the dues from MPRDC, which is disputed by the subsidiary company. The realisation of the balance amount of INR 235.65 million is subject to decision / negotiation between the subsidiary company and MPRDC. Further, the subsidiary company has also referred the matter for Arbitration. Pending the ultimate outcome of these matters, which is presently unascertainable, no adjustments have been made in the accompanying financial statements. 4. Visakha Pharmacity Limited (VPCL) (Erstwhile Ramky Pharma City (India) T he A p p e l l a t e Tr i b u na l h a s re v e r s e d Limited): the order of the Enforcement Directo- rate (ED) Court and passed directions to release We draw attention to Note 10 to the Consolidated Statement in respect of attached land in the Pharma City, Vizag sub- Visakha Pharmacity Limited {formerly known as Ramky Pharma City (India) ject to certain conditions. VPCL has filed an ap- Limited}, a subsidiary company, whereby the Statutory Auditors of the said peal before the Honble High Court of Telangana subsidiary have reported the uncertainty in connection with the charge sheet as prescribed in the order against the conditional filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the subsidiary company release of the attached land. The Management be- and the attachment order of the Enforcement Directorate in respect of certain lieves that the project of VPCL is being carried out assets of the subsidiary company. The management believes that it has in accordance with the provisions of the Conces- complied with the provisions of the concession agreement. Accordingly, any sion Agreement executed between the VPCL and consequential financial impact of the said regulatory action will be reliably Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corpora- known only when the matter is resolved. tion Limited (APIIC) after obtaining the requisite approvals and following the due process of law.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSES TO OBSERVATIONS IN SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT S No Auditor Observation Management Response 1. During the year, the Company has pledged 3,14,00,229 Equity Shares of The management will ensure that such delays do Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited not happen in future. (CIN: U 74999PN1997PLC110262) pursuant to unattested Share Pledge Agreement dated 26-Mar-2024 in between Ramky Infrastructure Limited; Catalyst Trusteeship Limited and Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited. Subsequently the Company filed form CHG-9 vide SRN: AA7573682 for the with the late fees of INR 3,600. 2. During the year, the Company held Risk Management Committee meetings Due to diverse composition of the Board of on 10-A ug-2023, and 2-Feb-2024. The second Risk Management Committee Directors of Ramky Infrastructure Limited and the meeting was held more than 180 days after the first one, exceeding the presence of independent Directors who are not requisite timeframe by 5 days. involved in the operations of the company, there was un-in delay in arriving at a common tended date to enable the maximum participation of the directors to the meeting. Management will ensure that such delay do not occur in future. 3 As p Ser LODR regulations, Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) had a EBI Going forward the management is taking approval consolidated turnover of approximately 17,050 milli for the Financial Year on of the proposed material related party transactions 2022-23. A to the regulations, 10% of this turnover is ccording 1,705 m illion. from the beginning of the financial year till Therefore, any related party transactions exceeding 1,705 milli need prior on the Annual General Meeting of the succeeding approval from the shareholders. calendar year.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and pursuant to the Regulation 22 and su other applicable provision of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has established a mechanism through which all stake ch holders can report the suspected frauds and genuine grievances to the appropriate authority. The Whistle blower policy which has been approved by the board of directors of the company has been hosted on the website of the company viz., https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/ docs/pdf/investordesk/Whistle_Blower_Policy_RIL_22.11.2021.pdf During the year, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

The Board is of the opinion that all events which have satisfied by risk threshold have been identified and dealt with appropriately by the entity during the year under review.

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 top 1000 listed companies based on market capitalization is mandatorily required to be constitute the Risk Management committee and adopt the Risk Management Policy of the Company.

In or to comply with aforesaid requirement the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14-Jun-2021 has constituted the Risk der Management Committee with following members. During the year Risk management committee meetings were held on 10-Aug-2023 and 12-Feb-2024 to review the overall risk management policy commensurate the size of the organization.

Sl. No Name of the Member Designation 1. Dr. Ravindranath Reddy Anantapur Guggilla Chairman (Non-Executive Director) 2. Dr. Ravi Kumar Reddy Somavarapu Member (Independent Director) 3. Mr. Murahari Reddy Velpula (Resigned w.e.f. 10-Aug-2023) Member (Independent Director) 4. Dr. P eddibhotla Gangadhara Sastry (Appointed w.e.f. 09- Member (Independent Director) Nov-2023) 5. Mr. Ravi Prasad Polimetla Member & Chief Risk Officer 6. Chief Financial Officer Ex officio Member

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Compan is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual y

Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. Sensitizing the employees about the policy is part of the Induction procedure for the employees. During the year under review, no cases of sexual harassment were reported.

Complaints at the beginning of the year – 0 Complaints received during the year – 0

Complaints at the end of the year - 0

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business of the company and were on an arms length basis.

In compli of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 duly amended, all the related party transactions proposed to be entered by the entity ance are taken the prior approval of the Audit Committee. The policy on related party transactions as approved by the board of directors is hosted on the website of the company viz: https:// ramkyinfrastructure.com/docs/pdf/investordesk/Related-Party-Policy.pdf Particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 o th Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 including certain arms length transactions under f e third proviso thereto are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 is appended as Annexure - II to the Boards report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments after the closure of the financial year, which will affect the financial position of the Company.

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits, including deposits from the public. As such, there was no principal or interest outstanding on the date of the Balance Sheet.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY POLICY

The Company has adopted a policy for determining material subsidiary, in line with the requirements of the Listing Agreement. The Policy on Material Subsidiary is available on the website of the Company at https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/docs/pdf/investordesk/Policy-for-Identifying-Material-Subsidiaries_22.11.2021.pdf

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has on the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration Committee approved a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and their remuneration. The policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matter as required under sub section (3) of

Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of our Company at https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/docs/pdf/ investordesk/Remuneration-Policy.pdf

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Secti 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies on

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is NIL

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section

197(12) o the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the f

Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are enclosed in Annexure - III and forms part of this Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 92 & 134 of the Act, the web link of the

Annual r of the entity for Financial Year ended 31-Mar-2024 is eturn hosted on website of the company at www.ramkyinfrastructure.com

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy which is an ongoing process in the Companys construction activities and the same is not furnished as the relevant rule is not applicable to your company.

There is no information to be furnished regarding Technology Absorption as your company has not undertaken any research and development activity in any manufacturing activity nor any specific technology is obtained from any external sources which needs to be absorbed or adapted.

Innovation is a culture in the Company to achieve cost efficiency in the construction activity so as to be more competitive in the prevailing environment.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, there has been no foreign exchange earnings or outgo for the financial year 2023-24.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016)

During the Year under review on a cumulative basis there are total 4 applications all of which are filed by operational creditors against Ramky Infrastructure Limited under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 with National Company Law Tribunal.

As on date none of applications have been admitted.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the period under review, there was no one time settlement with any Bank during the year under review by Ramky Infrastructure Limited.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls consistent with the nature of business and size of the operations, to effectively provide for safety of its assets, reliability of financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, adherence to applicable statutes, accounting policies, approval procedures and to ensure optimum use of available resources. These systems are reviewed and improved on a regular basis. It has a comprehensive budgetary control system to monitor revenue and expenditure against approved budget on an ongoing basis.

DISCLOSURES AS PER CLAUSE 5A OF SCHEDULE III OF SEBI (LODR) 2015 REGULATIONS

Mr. Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Promoter of the company has pledged

1,24,12,171 (i.e. 18% of the total number of shares of the company) equity shar of Ramky Infrastructure Limited of INR 10/- each in es favour o SBI CAP TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED vide pledge agreement f dated 12.06.2015 in compliance of Restructuring Agreement dated 12.06.2015 with consortium of lenders.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The company enjoys cordial relations with its employees during the year under review and the Board appreciates the employees across the cadres for their dedicated service to the Company, and is looking forward to their continued support and higher level of productivity for achieving the targets set for the future.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The equity shares of your Company are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company has been complying with the regulations as prescribed under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited where the Companys Shares are listed.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. on

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

During the Year the company has bagged the undermentioned awards at the 15th Viswakarma Awards 2024 conferred by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC).

Category Awarded Achievement Award for Best Treatment and Disposal Construction Projects. of Legacy Leachate until Restoration and Stabilization of ponds adjacent to IMSWM plant, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad – Trophy and Certificate Achievement Award for Creating CSR Activities striving for Social Development and Impact. sustainable development – Medal and Certificate Achievement Award for Best Trophy and Certificate Professionally Managed company from Construction, Materials, Supply, Services and any related areas from construction domain. Achievement Award for Ramky One Odyssey, Construction Health, Safety & Hyderabad - Certificate Environment.

Also during the year Ramky Infrastructure Limited has received Top

Challenger 2022-23 award at the 21st Annual Construction Awards. Also Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been awards with FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award 2024 in the "Sustainable Cities" category. It is for the Leachate Project undertaken by the company. This innovative and first of its kind solution involved a 2,000 KLD leachate treatment plant, effectively addressing leachate challenge. This project highlights our commitment to sustainable urban solutions.

Also during the Year the Company achieved

ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 successfully completed Audit without any Major Non-compliance.

Certified membership received from National Safety Council of India.

Received 6 participation certificates from Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) India.

HAZOP study conducted at Visakha Pharmacity Limited.

Received appreciation certificates from Government bodies for Hyderabad STPS Limited Nagole plant & NTPC Barh projects.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation of the support and co-operation of the Central and the State Government, bankers,

financial institutions, suppliers, associates and subcontractors and seeks their continued patronage in future as well.