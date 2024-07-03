Summary

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2015. The name of Company was changed from Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited to Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by ROC, Jaipur on October 12, 2023.Kay Cee Energy & Infra are an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing specialized services of commissioning EHV Power transmission lines to various government authorities and private entities. The Company undertake EPC projects for various government entities, including but not limited to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL). Their services includes handling, erection, testing, commissioning of equipment and materials for laying of High Voltage under current power lines, establishing power distribution network, testing and commissioning of sub-station, underground cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system, setting up emergency restoration system structures etc. They undertake turnkey jobs for supply, civil, erection, testing & commissioning of all types of electrical system for government and private entities.The Company in year 2015, started business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) providing specialized services of commissioning

