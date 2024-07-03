iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd Share Price

360
(1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:21 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open347
  • Day's High360
  • 52 Wk High424.5
  • Prev. Close354.55
  • Day's Low341.7
  • 52 Wk Low 171.4
  • Turnover (lac)27
  • P/E57.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.72
  • EPS6.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)394.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

347

Prev. Close

354.55

Turnover(Lac.)

27

Day's High

360

Day's Low

341.7

52 Week's High

424.5

52 Week's Low

171.4

Book Value

40.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

394.56

P/E

57.46

EPS

6.17

Divi. Yield

0

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 29.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.96

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.67

21.91

16.16

13.06

Net Worth

44.63

22.16

16.41

13.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lokendra Jain

Whole-time Director

Shalini Jain

Non Executive Director

Divyanshu Jain

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Garima Dasot

Independent Director

Gaurav Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh Soni,

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd

Summary

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2015. The name of Company was changed from Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited to Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by ROC, Jaipur on October 12, 2023.Kay Cee Energy & Infra are an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing specialized services of commissioning EHV Power transmission lines to various government authorities and private entities. The Company undertake EPC projects for various government entities, including but not limited to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL). Their services includes handling, erection, testing, commissioning of equipment and materials for laying of High Voltage under current power lines, establishing power distribution network, testing and commissioning of sub-station, underground cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system, setting up emergency restoration system structures etc. They undertake turnkey jobs for supply, civil, erection, testing & commissioning of all types of electrical system for government and private entities.The Company in year 2015, started business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) providing specialized services of commissioning
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is ₹394.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is 57.46 and 8.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is ₹171.4 and ₹424.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd?

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 48.10%, 6 Month at -3.59%, 3 Month at 34.30% and 1 Month at 14.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.40 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 29.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.