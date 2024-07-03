Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹347
Prev. Close₹354.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹27
Day's High₹360
Day's Low₹341.7
52 Week's High₹424.5
52 Week's Low₹171.4
Book Value₹40.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)394.56
P/E57.46
EPS6.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.96
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.67
21.91
16.16
13.06
Net Worth
44.63
22.16
16.41
13.31
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lokendra Jain
Whole-time Director
Shalini Jain
Non Executive Director
Divyanshu Jain
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Garima Dasot
Independent Director
Gaurav Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh Soni,
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2015. The name of Company was changed from Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited to Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by ROC, Jaipur on October 12, 2023.Kay Cee Energy & Infra are an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing specialized services of commissioning EHV Power transmission lines to various government authorities and private entities. The Company undertake EPC projects for various government entities, including but not limited to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL). Their services includes handling, erection, testing, commissioning of equipment and materials for laying of High Voltage under current power lines, establishing power distribution network, testing and commissioning of sub-station, underground cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system, setting up emergency restoration system structures etc. They undertake turnkey jobs for supply, civil, erection, testing & commissioning of all types of electrical system for government and private entities.The Company in year 2015, started business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) providing specialized services of commissioning
The Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is ₹394.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is 57.46 and 8.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd is ₹171.4 and ₹424.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 48.10%, 6 Month at -3.59%, 3 Month at 34.30% and 1 Month at 14.39%.
