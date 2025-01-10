Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.96
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.67
21.91
16.16
13.06
Net Worth
44.63
22.16
16.41
13.31
Minority Interest
Debt
26.47
22.91
6.47
2.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
71.11
45.07
22.89
16.03
Fixed Assets
18.68
18.04
18.2
2.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.01
0.14
0.11
Networking Capital
45.85
22.52
0.3
-0.01
Inventories
26.03
20.81
8.98
1.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.35
6.31
8.63
7.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
36.12
30.12
23.52
13.38
Sundry Creditors
-24.99
-25.58
-31.49
-20.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.66
-9.14
-9.33
-1.14
Cash
6.35
4.49
4.24
13.7
Total Assets
71.11
45.07
22.9
16.03
