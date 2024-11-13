Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 22, 2024 to shift the registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024