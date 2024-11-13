|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 22, 2024 to shift the registered office of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.