Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)