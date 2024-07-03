Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd Summary

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2015. The name of Company was changed from Kay Cee Energy & Infra Private Limited to Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by ROC, Jaipur on October 12, 2023.Kay Cee Energy & Infra are an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing specialized services of commissioning EHV Power transmission lines to various government authorities and private entities. The Company undertake EPC projects for various government entities, including but not limited to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL). Their services includes handling, erection, testing, commissioning of equipment and materials for laying of High Voltage under current power lines, establishing power distribution network, testing and commissioning of sub-station, underground cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system, setting up emergency restoration system structures etc. They undertake turnkey jobs for supply, civil, erection, testing & commissioning of all types of electrical system for government and private entities.The Company in year 2015, started business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) providing specialized services of commissioning EHV Power transmission lines in Ladpura, Kota, Rajasthan. Later, it expanded business operations by setting up a new manufacturing unit at Kota-5 in 2018. It thereafter, expanded set up another Kota-5 used for Manufacturing in 2021. In addition to this, the Company has got into with other engineering companies such as Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, Jost Engineering Limited for executing larger projects. For various public sector units and government entities, it also undertake EPC projects for private entities such as, Wonder Cement Limited, H G Infra Engineering Limited, Gawar Construction Limited, Raj Shyama Constructions Private Limited, DRAIPL-GCC (JV), DMIA Nyati LLP, Larsen & Turbo Limited, Sadbhav Engineering Limited. The Company had 15 projects in hand costing approximately Rs 550 Crore in September, 2023.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 29,50,000 Fresh Equity Shares.