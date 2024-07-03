Summary

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated August 14, 1986. Further, the name of partnership firm was changed to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R. Pungalia, with introduction of new partners on April 2, 1999; to M/s. Shree Ji Construction Co. on June 1, 2001 and thereafter to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia vide Deed of Partnership on March 1, 2002. The Company progressed from the said Partnership Firm to a Joint Stock Company on April 1, 2013, which resulting converted to a Public Limited Company with the name Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited upon a Deed for Joint Stock Company and a Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the legal status of Company was granted by RoC, Mumbai on May 13, 2013. The Company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) in design and construction of various infrastructure projects. The business operations comprises of Water Supply Projects, Railway Projects, Road Projects and Irrigation Network Projects. Their major projects include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings,

Read More