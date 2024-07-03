iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Share Price

281.1
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open301.9
  • Day's High301.9
  • 52 Wk High345.75
  • Prev. Close300.55
  • Day's Low279.05
  • 52 Wk Low 141
  • Turnover (lac)3,740.78
  • P/E30.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.94
  • EPS9.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,503.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

301.9

Prev. Close

300.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,740.78

Day's High

301.9

Day's Low

279.05

52 Week's High

345.75

52 Week's Low

141

Book Value

60.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,503.74

P/E

30.42

EPS

9.87

Divi. Yield

0

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.81%

Non-Promoter- 4.20%

Institutions: 4.20%

Non-Institutions: 27.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

124.64

93.44

28.15

28.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

596.42

221.06

130.54

85.47

Net Worth

721.06

314.5

158.69

113.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vishnu Prakash Punglia

Managing Director

Manohar Lal Punglia

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sanjay Kumar Punglia

Whole-time Director

Kamal Kishor Pungalia

Whole-time Director

Ajay Pungalia

Independent Director

Uttam Chand Singhvi

Independent Director

Ratan Lahoti

Independent Director

Surendra Sharma

Independent Director

Nilima Bhansali

Independent Director

Krishan Murari Lal Mathur

Independent Director

Shripal Bhansali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Matnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

Summary

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated August 14, 1986. Further, the name of partnership firm was changed to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R. Pungalia, with introduction of new partners on April 2, 1999; to M/s. Shree Ji Construction Co. on June 1, 2001 and thereafter to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia vide Deed of Partnership on March 1, 2002. The Company progressed from the said Partnership Firm to a Joint Stock Company on April 1, 2013, which resulting converted to a Public Limited Company with the name Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited upon a Deed for Joint Stock Company and a Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the legal status of Company was granted by RoC, Mumbai on May 13, 2013. The Company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) in design and construction of various infrastructure projects. The business operations comprises of Water Supply Projects, Railway Projects, Road Projects and Irrigation Network Projects. Their major projects include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings,
Company FAQs

What is the Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd share price today?

The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is ₹3503.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is 30.42 and 4.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is ₹141 and ₹345.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd?

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.33%, 6 Month at 42.28%, 3 Month at 13.42% and 1 Month at 1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.81 %
Institutions - 4.21 %
Public - 27.98 %

