SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹301.9
Prev. Close₹300.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,740.78
Day's High₹301.9
Day's Low₹279.05
52 Week's High₹345.75
52 Week's Low₹141
Book Value₹60.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,503.74
P/E30.42
EPS9.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
124.64
93.44
28.15
28.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
596.42
221.06
130.54
85.47
Net Worth
721.06
314.5
158.69
113.62
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vishnu Prakash Punglia
Managing Director
Manohar Lal Punglia
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sanjay Kumar Punglia
Whole-time Director
Kamal Kishor Pungalia
Whole-time Director
Ajay Pungalia
Independent Director
Uttam Chand Singhvi
Independent Director
Ratan Lahoti
Independent Director
Surendra Sharma
Independent Director
Nilima Bhansali
Independent Director
Krishan Murari Lal Mathur
Independent Director
Shripal Bhansali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Matnani
Reports by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
Summary
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated August 14, 1986. Further, the name of partnership firm was changed to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R. Pungalia, with introduction of new partners on April 2, 1999; to M/s. Shree Ji Construction Co. on June 1, 2001 and thereafter to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia vide Deed of Partnership on March 1, 2002. The Company progressed from the said Partnership Firm to a Joint Stock Company on April 1, 2013, which resulting converted to a Public Limited Company with the name Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited upon a Deed for Joint Stock Company and a Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the legal status of Company was granted by RoC, Mumbai on May 13, 2013. The Company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) in design and construction of various infrastructure projects. The business operations comprises of Water Supply Projects, Railway Projects, Road Projects and Irrigation Network Projects. Their major projects include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings,
Read More
The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is ₹3503.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is 30.42 and 4.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is ₹141 and ₹345.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.33%, 6 Month at 42.28%, 3 Month at 13.42% and 1 Month at 1.30%.
