|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Unaudited limited review financial result for quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Unaudited limited review report for quarter and half year ended on September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 22-08-2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited limited reviewed financial results for June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results with limited review report for quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to consider annual financial results and annual financial statements Audited results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
