Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Unaudited limited review financial result for quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Unaudited limited review report for quarter and half year ended on September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 22-08-2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited limited reviewed financial results for June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results with limited review report for quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to consider annual financial results and annual financial statements Audited results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024