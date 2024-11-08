iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Board Meeting

260.7
(4.16%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:51 PM

Vishnu Prakash R CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Unaudited limited review financial result for quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Unaudited limited review report for quarter and half year ended on September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 22-08-2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited limited reviewed financial results for June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results with limited review report for quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to consider annual financial results and annual financial statements Audited results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Vishnu Prakash R: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.