iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Bags ₹78 Crore Project from Jaipur Development Authority

14 Jul 2025 , 02:35 PM

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has secured a new infrastructure project from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), valued at ₹77.9 crore. The company said on Saturday that it received a Letter of Acceptance dated July 12 for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Saligrampura Phatak, located along the Jaipur–Sawai Madhopur railway line in Zone-14 of JDA’s jurisdiction.

The EPC firm clarified that the project is part of its regular business operations and falls within its core infrastructure development portfolio.

The new order comes shortly after a rating downgrade by CARE Ratings, which revised its outlook on the company’s bank facilities. In its latest report, CARE downgraded VPRPL’s long-term bank facilities worth ₹200 crore to ‘CARE BBB’ with a negative outlook. The rating was lowered from ‘CARE BBB+’ with a stable outlook.

Additionally, the company’s long- and short-term bank facilities amounting to ₹760 crore were revised downward to ‘CARE BBB’ and ‘CARE A3’, both carrying a negative outlook. These were previously rated ‘CARE BBB+’ and ‘CARE A3+’ with a stable outlook.

The revision, according to CARE, reflects rising pressure on the company’s working capital cycle during FY25, which has increased its reliance on borrowings and weakened its liquidity position. CARE also flagged a lower-than-anticipated scale of operations in the previous financial year as a contributing factor to the outlook change.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • CARE Ratings
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • infrastructure project
  • Jaipur Development Authority
  • Letter of Acceptance
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.