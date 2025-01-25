iifl-logo-icon 1
VPRPL Wins ₹51.4 Crore Sewerage Plant Project in Jaipur

25 Jan 2025 , 12:47 AM

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL), a major real estate developer, said Thursday that its joint venture with RBIPL and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has bagged a contract to build a 30 megaliters per day (MLD) sewerage treatment plant in Swarn Vihar, Sanganer, Jaipur.

This contract valued at ₹513.99 million was after the tender submission and evaluation of the Office of the Executive Engineer of the Jaipur Development Authority. According to VPRPL, this is a landmark project, and the company is looking forward to close cooperation with JDA and all other stakeholders in ensuring its successful completion.

The contract is the third successive order win for Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) in 2025:

January 1, 2025: The company secured a ₹43.31 crore road development project in Rajasthan after it emerged as the lowest bidder.
January 2, 2025: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) received LOI for elevation works of academic blocks at Fintech Digital Institute, Jodhpur. This ₹31.34 crore project was bagged by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is a prominent Indian construction and infrastructure company. Its core business area includes civil engineering projects such as highways, bridges, flyovers, and residential complexes.

 

