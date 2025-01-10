To

The Members of

Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information, which includes 18 jointly controlled operations incorporated on a proportionate basis (Refer Note 38 to attached financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in sub-paragraph 13 of the Other Matter Paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition for long term construction contracts Our procedures over the recognition of revenue included the following: (Refer to note 2.2(L) and 23 of the financial statements). • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through long term construction contracts which is in nature of engineering, procurement and construction basis. The contract prices are fixed and, in some cases, subject to price variance clauses. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys processes and controls for revenue recognition process, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of stage of completion, considering impact of change in scope and estimation of contract cost. Revenue from these contracts, where the performance obligation satisfied over time, is recognised in proportion to the stage of completion of the contract. The stage of completion is assessed by reference to survey of work performed. • For a sample of contracts, we obtained the percentage of completion calculations, agreed key contractual terms to the signed contracts, tested the mathematical accuracy of the cost to complete calculations and re- performed the calculation of revenue recognized during the year based on the percentage of completion. Revenue recognition from these contracts involves significant degree of judgments and estimation including identification of contractual obligations, the Companys rights to receive payments for performance obligation completed till date which includes measuring and recognition of contract assets, change of scope and determination of onerous obligations which include estimation of contract costs. Beside recognition of revenue based on actual costs and estimated costs to complete the work, at the period end, the measurement and recognition of unbilled revenue related to each of the contract is also dependent on cost estimates. • For costs incurred to date, we tested samples to appropriate supporting documentation and performed cut off procedures. Revenue recognition is significant to the financial statements based on the quantitative materiality and nature of construction contracts involves significant judgements as explained above. Accordingly, we considered this as a key audit matter. • To test the forecast cost to complete, we obtained the breakdown of costs forecasts and tested elements of the forecast by obtaining executed purchase orders and agreements, evaluating reasonableness of managements judgements and assumptions using past trends and comparing the estimated costs to the actual costs incurred for the similar completed projects. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made by the company in accordance with Ind AS 115. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the manner of estimation of contract cost and recognition of revenue to be reasonable.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and board of directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of 18 jointly controlled operations included in the financial statements of the Company, which constitute total assets of Rupees 1504.36 Million as at 31st March 2024, total revenue of Rupees 2315.80 Million, and net cash inflow/(outflow) amounting to Rupees 24.05 Million. These financial statements and other financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the financial statements (including other information) in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these jointly controlled operations is based solely on the reports of such other auditors.

Our opinion on the financial statements, and our report on Other legal and regulatory requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

Foot note 2 of note no. 38 regarding not incorporating joint operation assets, liabilities revenues and expenses in the financial statements on accounts of dispute with joint venture partner. Our respective opinion on the financial statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in clauses 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(k) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(k) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024, on its financial position in its financial statements,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested any funds (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kinds of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rules 11(e), as provided under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(k) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the records relating to property, plant and equipment, inventories, payroll and consolidation process of Joint operations.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March 2024.

For BANSHI JAIN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100990W HEMANT MALU Partner Place: JODHPUR Membership No. 404017 Date: 27th May, 2024 UDIN:24404017BKCETV4290

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, and investment property.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and investment property of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals in a phased manner so as to generally cover all the assets over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, investment property and capital work-in progress are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company

ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company of the respective quarters.

iii) (a) The Company has made investment in one mutual fund scheme, granted unsecured loans to one company during the year.

The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiaries, joint Venture, associates and parties other than subsidiaries, joint Venture, associates are as per the table given below:

Particular Amount (in INR Millions) Aggregate Amount granted/ provided during the year: - Subsidiaries, joint venture, associates - - Others 5.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries, joint venture, associates - - Others 5.54

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted, investments were made and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) Following loans were granted to related parties under Section 2(76), which are repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company as follow:

Amount (in INR Millions) Particular All Parties Related Parties Aggregate of loan/ advances in nature of loan: - Repayable on demand 5.00 0.00 - Without specifying any terms or period of repayments 0.00 0.00 % of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100 0

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. Further, as no guarantees/security has been given towards the parties specified in section 185, hence clause with regard to these matters are not applicable to the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposit as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except the following income tax dues:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Million Rupees) Period to which the amount relates Forum Where Dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.38 FY 2016-17 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) Amount of demand comprise of Companys share in Joint Operation - VPRPL RBIPL JV Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.36 FY 2017-18 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) Amount of demand comprise of Companys share in Joint Operation - VPRPL RBIPL JV Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.07 FY 2017-18 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) Amount of demand comprise of Companys share in Joint Operation - VPRPL WABAG JV

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix) (a) According to there cords of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans taken were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The company has raised money by way of initial public offer of its equity shares during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money so raised for the purpose for which they were raised.

The Company has not raised money by way of further public offer for any debt instruments during the year. (Also refer Note 42 to the financial statements)

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud done by the company or any fraud done on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No case or report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been committed to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) The report of the internal auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For BANSHI JAIN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100990W HEMANT MALU Partner Place: JODHPUR Membership No. 404017 Date: 27th May, 2024 UDIN:24404017BKCETV4290

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note")

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that –

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Reporting under section 143(3)(i) of the Act in respect of the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company is not applicable to 18 jointly controlled operations included in the financial statements of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.