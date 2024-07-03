Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Summary

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Vishnu Prakash Pungalia, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated August 14, 1986. Further, the name of partnership firm was changed to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R. Pungalia, with introduction of new partners on April 2, 1999; to M/s. Shree Ji Construction Co. on June 1, 2001 and thereafter to M/s. Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia vide Deed of Partnership on March 1, 2002. The Company progressed from the said Partnership Firm to a Joint Stock Company on April 1, 2013, which resulting converted to a Public Limited Company with the name Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited upon a Deed for Joint Stock Company and a Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the legal status of Company was granted by RoC, Mumbai on May 13, 2013. The Company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) in design and construction of various infrastructure projects. The business operations comprises of Water Supply Projects, Railway Projects, Road Projects and Irrigation Network Projects. Their major projects include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings, Rail-Over-Bridges and Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs).The Company undertake projects on EPC basis, with or without operation and maintenance services (O&M). The scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of key materials, and project execution at the sites with overall project management up to the commissioning of said projects. In addition, the Company undertake operation and maintenance of projects with engineering capabilities to execute a range of projects on turnkey basis. During 2013-14, the Company commissioned their first railway projectat Nawa City Station connecting North-Western Railway, Jaipur; established first Ready Mix Concrete Plant at Nawa City, Rajasthan in 2015-16; water supply project commissioned costing Rs 595 crore at Barmer, Rajasthan during 2016-17; got into a water supply project with Assam Petrochemicals Limited by expanding its presence to the North-Eastern State of Assam in 2019-20; has presently got into Road Division segment in executing the first road project to be undertaken in Rajasthan in 2021-22.The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 31,200,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 308.61 Crore through fresh issue in August, 2023.The Company acquired the railway project for major upgradation of Udaipur City Railway Station in 2023.