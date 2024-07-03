Summary

Winsol Engineers Limited was incorporated as Winsol Engineers Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , dated December 30, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Winsol Engineers Limited , pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on December 21, 2023.Located in Jamnagar, Winsol Engineers is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company providing Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both Wind and Solar power generation companies. Their core services for BoP Solutions includes Foundation Work, Substation Civil and Electrical Work, Right of Way Services, Cabling to Substation and Grid, and Miscellaneous Works. In addition to core BoP Solutions, the Company provides Operation and Maintenance services for Plant handling and monitoring. They are ISO-9001-2015, ISO-14001-2015 & ISO-45001-2018 certified company demonstrating the execution capabilities in quality.Balance of Plant solutions for Wind and Solar projects refers to all components of a power generation facility including structures, equipment, and systems necessary for the plants operation. This can involve the design, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the balance of plant systems necessary for overall functioning of the facility. In fact, the Company is responsible for delivering the entire

