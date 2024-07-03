SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹284.95
Prev. Close₹271.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹181.88
Day's High₹291.45
Day's Low₹280
52 Week's High₹592
52 Week's Low₹251
Book Value₹35.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)327.83
P/E35.96
EPS7.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.42
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.76
8.77
3.42
2.37
Net Worth
17.18
8.79
3.44
2.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Jivabhai Pindariya
Whole-time Director
Amri Ramesh Pindariya
Non Executive Director
Pindariya Kashmira
Executive Director & CFO
Kishor Jivabhai Pindariya
Independent Director
Prakash Kantilal Vora
Independent Director
Hariharan Venkiteshwaran Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RISHIBHA KASAT
Reports by Winsol Engineers Ltd
Summary
Winsol Engineers Limited was incorporated as Winsol Engineers Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , dated December 30, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Winsol Engineers Limited , pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on December 21, 2023.Located in Jamnagar, Winsol Engineers is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company providing Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both Wind and Solar power generation companies. Their core services for BoP Solutions includes Foundation Work, Substation Civil and Electrical Work, Right of Way Services, Cabling to Substation and Grid, and Miscellaneous Works. In addition to core BoP Solutions, the Company provides Operation and Maintenance services for Plant handling and monitoring. They are ISO-9001-2015, ISO-14001-2015 & ISO-45001-2018 certified company demonstrating the execution capabilities in quality.Balance of Plant solutions for Wind and Solar projects refers to all components of a power generation facility including structures, equipment, and systems necessary for the plants operation. This can involve the design, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the balance of plant systems necessary for overall functioning of the facility. In fact, the Company is responsible for delivering the entire
The Winsol Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsol Engineers Ltd is ₹327.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Winsol Engineers Ltd is 35.96 and 7.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsol Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsol Engineers Ltd is ₹251 and ₹592 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Winsol Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -29.16%, 6 Month at -43.41%, 3 Month at -14.66% and 1 Month at -0.07%.
