Winsol Engineers Ltd Share Price

284.2
(4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open284.95
  • Day's High291.45
  • 52 Wk High592
  • Prev. Close271.5
  • Day's Low280
  • 52 Wk Low 251
  • Turnover (lac)181.88
  • P/E35.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.15
  • EPS7.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)327.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Winsol Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

284.95

Prev. Close

271.5

Turnover(Lac.)

181.88

Day's High

291.45

Day's Low

280

52 Week's High

592

52 Week's Low

251

Book Value

35.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

327.83

P/E

35.96

EPS

7.55

Divi. Yield

0

Winsol Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Winsol Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winsol Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Apr-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.73%

Institutions: 0.73%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winsol Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.42

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.76

8.77

3.42

2.37

Net Worth

17.18

8.79

3.44

2.39

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Winsol Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winsol Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Jivabhai Pindariya

Whole-time Director

Amri Ramesh Pindariya

Non Executive Director

Pindariya Kashmira

Executive Director & CFO

Kishor Jivabhai Pindariya

Independent Director

Prakash Kantilal Vora

Independent Director

Hariharan Venkiteshwaran Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RISHIBHA KASAT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winsol Engineers Ltd

Summary

Winsol Engineers Limited was incorporated as Winsol Engineers Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , dated December 30, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Winsol Engineers Limited , pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on December 21, 2023.Located in Jamnagar, Winsol Engineers is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company providing Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both Wind and Solar power generation companies. Their core services for BoP Solutions includes Foundation Work, Substation Civil and Electrical Work, Right of Way Services, Cabling to Substation and Grid, and Miscellaneous Works. In addition to core BoP Solutions, the Company provides Operation and Maintenance services for Plant handling and monitoring. They are ISO-9001-2015, ISO-14001-2015 & ISO-45001-2018 certified company demonstrating the execution capabilities in quality.Balance of Plant solutions for Wind and Solar projects refers to all components of a power generation facility including structures, equipment, and systems necessary for the plants operation. This can involve the design, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the balance of plant systems necessary for overall functioning of the facility. In fact, the Company is responsible for delivering the entire
Company FAQs

What is the Winsol Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Winsol Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winsol Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsol Engineers Ltd is ₹327.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winsol Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winsol Engineers Ltd is 35.96 and 7.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winsol Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsol Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsol Engineers Ltd is ₹251 and ₹592 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Winsol Engineers Ltd?

Winsol Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -29.16%, 6 Month at -43.41%, 3 Month at -14.66% and 1 Month at -0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winsol Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winsol Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.99 %
Institutions - 0.74 %
Public - 26.27 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

