Summary

Udayshivakumar Infra Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name M/s Udayshivakumar at Davangere on August 22, 2002 and later on, converted into a Partnership Firm M/s. Udayshivakumar pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 31, 2014. The Partnership Firm was formed and registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Belgaum on April 4, 2014 and the Firm was further converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited on December 23, 2019. Consequently, Company converted into a Public Company, and the name was changed to Udayshivakumar Infra Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2022 issued by the RoC. The Company is is engaged in business of Civil Construction works from State Government, Central Government and GovernmentCivic Bodies and Corporations. The Company undertake construction of roads including National Highways,State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads under PMs Smart City Mission projects, Smart Roads under Municipal Corporations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Local Area Roads in various Taluka Places etc., in the State of Karnataka, construction of Bridges across Major and Minor Rivers, Railway Over Bridges (ROB), construction of Major and Minor Irrigation and canal projects, Industrial Areas, based in State of Karnataka.As of August 2022, the Company along with the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Udayshivakumar

