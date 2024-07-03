iifl-logo-icon 1
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Share Price

54.14
(6.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.99
  • Day's High60.85
  • 52 Wk High88.5
  • Prev. Close50.71
  • Day's Low50.08
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)1,216.21
  • P/E15.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.16
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)299.7
  • Div. Yield0
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

6 Sep 2024|03:32 PM

The projects, granted through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) system, include road widening and shoulder paving.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 33.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.36

55.36

36.5

36.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.57

88.84

25.76

19.68

Net Worth

174.93

144.2

62.26

56.18

Minority Interest

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Udayshivakumar

Non Executive Director

Amrutha

Independent Director

Ragini Chokshi

Executive Director

Manjushree Shivakumar

Independent Director

Kencha Hanumantha Reddy

Independent Director

Chandra Mohan Rajasekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjeevani Shivaji Redekar

Independent Director

Matada Shivalingaswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

Summary

Udayshivakumar Infra Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name M/s Udayshivakumar at Davangere on August 22, 2002 and later on, converted into a Partnership Firm M/s. Udayshivakumar pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 31, 2014. The Partnership Firm was formed and registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Belgaum on April 4, 2014 and the Firm was further converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited on December 23, 2019. Consequently, Company converted into a Public Company, and the name was changed to Udayshivakumar Infra Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2022 issued by the RoC. The Company is is engaged in business of Civil Construction works from State Government, Central Government and GovernmentCivic Bodies and Corporations. The Company undertake construction of roads including National Highways,State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads under PMs Smart City Mission projects, Smart Roads under Municipal Corporations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Local Area Roads in various Taluka Places etc., in the State of Karnataka, construction of Bridges across Major and Minor Rivers, Railway Over Bridges (ROB), construction of Major and Minor Irrigation and canal projects, Industrial Areas, based in State of Karnataka.As of August 2022, the Company along with the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Udayshivakumar
Company FAQs

What is the Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd share price today?

The Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is ₹299.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is 15.99 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is ₹42 and ₹88.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd?

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.52%, 6 Month at -34.74%, 3 Month at -13.76% and 1 Month at -3.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.95 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 33.98 %

