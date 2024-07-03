Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹50.99
Prev. Close₹50.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,216.21
Day's High₹60.85
Day's Low₹50.08
52 Week's High₹88.5
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹31.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)299.7
P/E15.99
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0
The projects, granted through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) system, include road widening and shoulder paving.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.36
55.36
36.5
36.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.57
88.84
25.76
19.68
Net Worth
174.93
144.2
62.26
56.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Udayshivakumar
Non Executive Director
Amrutha
Independent Director
Ragini Chokshi
Executive Director
Manjushree Shivakumar
Independent Director
Kencha Hanumantha Reddy
Independent Director
Chandra Mohan Rajasekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjeevani Shivaji Redekar
Independent Director
Matada Shivalingaswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Udayshivakumar Infra Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name M/s Udayshivakumar at Davangere on August 22, 2002 and later on, converted into a Partnership Firm M/s. Udayshivakumar pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 31, 2014. The Partnership Firm was formed and registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Belgaum on April 4, 2014 and the Firm was further converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited on December 23, 2019. Consequently, Company converted into a Public Company, and the name was changed to Udayshivakumar Infra Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2022 issued by the RoC. The Company is is engaged in business of Civil Construction works from State Government, Central Government and GovernmentCivic Bodies and Corporations. The Company undertake construction of roads including National Highways,State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads under PMs Smart City Mission projects, Smart Roads under Municipal Corporations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Local Area Roads in various Taluka Places etc., in the State of Karnataka, construction of Bridges across Major and Minor Rivers, Railway Over Bridges (ROB), construction of Major and Minor Irrigation and canal projects, Industrial Areas, based in State of Karnataka.As of August 2022, the Company along with the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Udayshivakumar
Read More
The Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is ₹299.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is 15.99 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is ₹42 and ₹88.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.52%, 6 Month at -34.74%, 3 Month at -13.76% and 1 Month at -3.89%.
