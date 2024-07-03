Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Summary

Udayshivakumar Infra Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name M/s Udayshivakumar at Davangere on August 22, 2002 and later on, converted into a Partnership Firm M/s. Udayshivakumar pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 31, 2014. The Partnership Firm was formed and registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Belgaum on April 4, 2014 and the Firm was further converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited on December 23, 2019. Consequently, Company converted into a Public Company, and the name was changed to Udayshivakumar Infra Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2022 issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged in business of Civil Construction works from State Government, Central Government and GovernmentCivic Bodies and Corporations. The Company undertake construction of roads including National Highways,State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads under PMs Smart City Mission projects, Smart Roads under Municipal Corporations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Local Area Roads in various Taluka Places etc., in the State of Karnataka, construction of Bridges across Major and Minor Rivers, Railway Over Bridges (ROB), construction of Major and Minor Irrigation and canal projects, Industrial Areas, based in State of Karnataka.As of August 2022, the Company along with the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Udayshivakumar, completed nearly 30 projects having an aggregate contract value worth Rs. 68,468 lakhs, including 16 roads, 5 bridges, 6 irrigation and 3 civil construction works. Besides these, it formed a joint venture in April, 2022 by way of a partnership i.e. M/s Udayshivakumar Kotarki JV with 75% share in the partnership held by the Company and the balance 25% held by Kotarki Constructions Pvt. Ltd. It acquired a fleet of modern construction machinery and equipment to support the construction of project works.In addition to procurement and construction, the Company put in efforts in building a team of engineers for designing and engineering aspects of Roads, Bridge, Irrigation Projects, Industrial Areas construction. Since FY 2022, it has been actively involved in diversifying business activities. The Company has presently got into an agreement with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to run and maintain toll plaza on the national highway No. 63 situated at Halligudi, Karnataka.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 1,88,57,142 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 66 Crore in March, 2023.