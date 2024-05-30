INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

M/s. Udayshivakumar Infra Limited

(Formerly Known as M/s. Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited)

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the period ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. -

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Non-Current Trade Receivable The Amount is outstanding from the customers for reimbursement of GST. In the earlier tax regime (before GST) the company use to charge 4% VAT on the amount of service provided and was successfully able to recover the same from the customers without any default/denial. After the introduction of GST the rate of tax was changed to 12% w.e.f July, 2017. Company had entered into various contracts before July, 2017 in the pre-GST era. The work execution of these contracts was continued to be carried out the GST period, since the execution was taking a time period of 2 to 3 years. The Company while submitting the bills for the work done after the introduction of GST in July, 2017, started adding GST of 12% in the bill submitted for payment to the Government Departments but the Government Departments cleared only the basis amount of contract billed and did not paid the GST of 12% charged in the bills. However, there was no clear-cut instructions to the departments from the Government regarding the honouring the GST of 12% collected in the bills. So, the Government Departments started to hold the GST of 12% charged in the bills and were waiting for the instructions from the Government. The contractors association looking to the injustice moved to honourable high court of Karnataka, now the case is pending before the Honble High Court of Karnataka and there is bright chance of giving directions to the Government to pay GST on the works executed after the introduction of GST. Refer Note 5(a). Our audit procedures related to the (1) Sustainability and Recoverability of Asset, (2) Requirement of ECL and (3), among others: We have reviewed the petition filed and understood the matter with the company and we are of the opinion that there are higher probability that the company will be able to recover the entire amount. We have also reviewed the judgement passed in the matter of Belgaum Smart City Ltd in which the GOI has reimbursed the 8% of the GST and matter is pending before the court for balance 4%. Since no significant increase in credit risk event has been occurred during the year we do not see any requirement of recognition of ECL on the Financial Asset.

2. Revenue recognition for long term construction contracts

The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through long term construction contracts which is in nature of engineering, procurement and construction basis. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: Revenue from these contracts, where the performance obligation satisfied over time, is recognized in proportion to the stage of completion of the contract. • Review the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The stage of completion is assessed by reference to survey of work performed. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys processes and controls for revenue recognition process, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of stage of completion, considering impact of change in scope and estimation of contract cost. Revenue recognition from these contracts involves significant degree of judgments and estimation including identification of contractual obligations, the Companys rights to receive payments for performance obligation completed till date which includes measuring and recognition of contract assets, change of scope and determination of onerous obligations which include estimation of contract costs. • Performed test of details, on a sample basis, and read the underlying customer contracts for terms and conditions, verified underlying supporting used in the determination of stage of completion and other relevant supporting documents such as certified invoice from independent engineers of the customer, correspondence with customer etc. Revenue recognition is significant to the financial statements based on the quantitative materiality and nature of construction contracts involves significant judgements as explained above. Accordingly, we considered this as a key audit matter. • Performed analytical audit procedures for analyzing project profitability over a period including for identification of low or negative margin project. Assess the level of provisioning required, if any for any loss/negative margin projects including for onerous obligations. • Performed additional procedures in respect of material yearend balance of contract assets i.e. tested basis of measuring of contract assets and certification from independent engineers in the subsequent to year end. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made by the company in accordance with Ind AS 115.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

(i) Certain debit/credit balances including trade receivables, other current and non-current assets, trade payables, other financial liabilities and other current and non-current liabilities in the Company are pending independent confirmation and consequential reconciliation thereof.

(ii) The determination of the transactions with MSME vendors and balances thereof, have been done based on the certificate received from the respective parties as available from the system. In absence of complete reconciliation in this respect, completeness of the disclosures in respect of MSME vendors, interest liability thereon as per MSME Act, Income tax computations as such need to be ascertained.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including comprehensive income), Statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the Period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statement as referred in Note no 25 to the Ind AS Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company or there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For N B T and Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: - 140489W

Sd/-

Ashutosh Biyani

Partner

M.No - 165017

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 24165017BKCYQD3806

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited (formerly known as Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For N B T and Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: - 140489W

Sd/-

Ashutosh Biyani

Partner

M.No - 165017

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 24165017BKCYQD3806

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in our report of even date to the members of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited (formerly known as Udayshivakumar Infra Private Limited) as at and for the period ended March 31, 2024).

i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets on the basis of available information. The situation of the movable assets used in the construction activity keeps on changing from works sites depending upon requirements for a particular contract.

(b) The Fixed Assets are physically verified by the Management in accordance with a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared with available records.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the period.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the Period or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) In our opinion the Company does not maintain adequate Inventory records therefore we are unable to give our opinion on discrepancies between books records and physical Inventory. We have relied upon the certificate provided by the management of the company for quantity as well as amount of inventory and accordingly the same has been considered by us for the purpose of financials

(b) The Company has obtained/using working capital limits for more than five crores in the period and submitted the quarterly returns as required as per the terms, quarterly return submitted by the company are in agreement with the books of account of the company details of the same is mentioned below: -

(Rs in Lakhs, unless otherwise stated Particulars As per Return As per Financials Difference Reason Inventory 385.40 385.40 - NA Book Debts 5906.62 12035.39 6128.77 List is submitted on the Basis of Unaudited Statements.

iii) The company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or provided any guarantee or security, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Act and hence sub-clause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), and (f) of clause (iii) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv) The Company has not provided any guarantee in respect of the loan obtained by its related parties. The Company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. In respect of loans, investment, guarantees and security the Company has complied with provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v) The company has not accepted any deposit from public within the meaning of Section 73,74,75 and 76 and clause (v) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of companys products/services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax on account of any dispute except disputed income-tax demand in appeal before appellate authorities amounts to Rs. 1688.78 Lakhs.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of any dues to a financial institution, bank, and government. The company has not borrowed any amount by way of debentures.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has applied the funds obtained in the form of term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the period for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the period by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer during the period for the purposes mentioned in the prospectus of IPO. The unutilized portion of the IPO is deployed in separate account. Term loans availed by the company were, prima facie, applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(b) During the period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the period and upto the date of this report.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the period (and upto the date of this report), Hence report under clause 2(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

xv) In our opinion during the period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial period covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial period.

xviii) There has been a resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the period due to the requirement of peer reviewed auditor which is mandatory for listed companies. There has not been any adverse remark by the outgoing auditors in their audit report of previous years.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the period.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For N B T and Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: - 140489W

Sd/-

Ashutosh Biyani

Partner

M.No - 165017

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 24165017BKCYQD3806