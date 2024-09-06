Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.36
55.36
36.5
36.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.57
88.84
25.76
19.68
Net Worth
174.93
144.2
62.26
56.18
Minority Interest
Debt
38.08
44.85
26.48
30.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.2
Total Liabilities
213.01
189.05
88.74
86.98
Fixed Assets
50.45
53.42
37.55
25.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
0.79
0.68
0.71
Networking Capital
140.78
54.91
35.28
55.46
Inventories
51.96
15.11
2.79
9.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.96
30.02
36.76
42.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
135.22
105.36
63.61
63.9
Sundry Creditors
-52.54
-37.57
-29.13
-36.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-56.82
-58.01
-38.75
-23.41
Cash
1.84
79.94
15.24
5.25
Total Assets
213
189.06
88.75
86.97
The projects, granted through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) system, include road widening and shoulder paving.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.