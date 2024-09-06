iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

51.39
(-4.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:04:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.36

55.36

36.5

36.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.57

88.84

25.76

19.68

Net Worth

174.93

144.2

62.26

56.18

Minority Interest

Debt

38.08

44.85

26.48

30.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.2

Total Liabilities

213.01

189.05

88.74

86.98

Fixed Assets

50.45

53.42

37.55

25.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.02

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.91

0.79

0.68

0.71

Networking Capital

140.78

54.91

35.28

55.46

Inventories

51.96

15.11

2.79

9.47

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

62.96

30.02

36.76

42.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

135.22

105.36

63.61

63.9

Sundry Creditors

-52.54

-37.57

-29.13

-36.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-56.82

-58.01

-38.75

-23.41

Cash

1.84

79.94

15.24

5.25

Total Assets

213

189.06

88.75

86.97

Udayshivakumar : related Articles

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

Udayshivakumar Infra secures projects worth ₹1,057.30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|03:32 PM

The projects, granted through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) system, include road widening and shoulder paving.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.